IMD Warns Of Dense Fog And Light Rain In Parts Of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh And Delhi; Key Points

Along with the fog, you can expect a slight drizzle in the northwest and central regions of the country. The rain might come as a welcome respite from the ongoing dry spell in these regions. It'll also play a part in reducing pollution levels and enhancing air quality.

New Delhi: A thick layer of fog engulfs the Barapullah Flyover, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India’s Meteorological Department (IMD) warns that dense fog is set to stay over the northwest regions of the country for a couple of days but will gradually decrease. The forecast also predicts light, scattered rain in this area and Central India on Saturday and January 2. The fog-inflicted cold spell will hover between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius for most places, obscuring vision considerably, as per a report by news agency IANS.

IMD Prediction For Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh And Delhi

The chill is tangible, with current temperatures swinging between 7-11 degrees Celsius in most areas including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Comparatively, states like Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Jharkhand are slightly warmer, with the mercury hovering around 12-14 degrees Celsius.

Slight Drizzle Along With Fog Predicted

Though the weather will improve over time, anticipate less fog and potentially clearer blue skies after the next couple of days. It’s highly recommended to check the latest weather forecasts before planning any outdoor activities.

“These are 2-4 degree Celsius above normal over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, interior Odisha and Jharkhand,” said the IMD, in its daily bulletin.

According to IMD, dense fog to very dense fog was observed at 8:30 a.m. in most places over isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, and at many places over Uttar Pradesh, a few places over north Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

IMD Warning ForJammu and Kashmir

The IMD said that similar weather conditions were observed in isolated parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh. The IMD further said that cold day to severe cold day conditions are observed at many places in Punjab, in some pockets of Haryana and in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue in most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi from Friday to Sunday morning and in some pockets for the subsequent three days.

“Under the influence of a fresh easterly wave, light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep till January 2, and isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamil Nadu on Friday, January 1 and 2,” the IMD predicted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.