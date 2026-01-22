Home

News

Uttar Pradesh Hailstorm Alert! IMD issues warning, predicts hailstorms in Agra, Bareilly, Aligarh, Mathura, and 11 other districts, stormy rain in...

Uttar Pradesh Hailstorm Alert! IMD issues warning, predicts hailstorms in Agra, Bareilly, Aligarh, Mathura, and 11 other districts, stormy rain in…

Bareilly recorded 7.4 degrees, Kanpur and Ayodhya recorded 8 degrees each, and Meerut recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius.

Cyclone Ditwah is likely to trigger heavy rains across Andhra Pradesh. (File)

UP Rains Update: The weather in Uttar Pradesh is likely to change again amid biting cold conditions. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), an alert has been issued for rain, hailstorms, and strong winds in many parts of the state. Cold conditions in the plains are expected to intensify following rain and snowfall in the hilly regions. In the past few days, the residents of the state had received some respite from fog and severe cold for the past two to three days.

The temperature had seen a slight increase due to bright sunshine during the day. However, this relief is not expected to last long with the activation of a Western Disturbance. Meteorologists say that as soon as the weather deteriorates in the mountains, Uttar Pradesh will experience rain and hailstorms along with cold winds, further increasing the chill.

Here are some of the key details:

Muzaffarnagar was the coldest district in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius.

Bareilly recorded 7.4 degrees, Kanpur and Ayodhya recorded 8 degrees each, and Meerut recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius.

Rain likely to start in Western Uttar Pradesh from the late evening or night of January 22.

On January 23, eastern Uttar Pradesh is also likely to witness rains.

It is estimated that clouds will persist in many areas of the state for the next three days, with intermittent rain.

There is a possibility of damage to crops due to hailstorms in some districts.

Strong winds could lead to a further drop in temperature.

An alert has been issued for storms with speeds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour in many districts. The Meteorological Department has advised people to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel.

Strong wind alert

Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Badaun are expected to experience stormy winds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour along with rain.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.