IMD Weather Alert: Here’s What IMD Has Forecasted For Your Christmas Holiday; Check Details Here

The weather department predicted that on Sunday the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius while there will be mainly a clear sky. The national weather forecasting agency earlier said the minimum temperature across North India was likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

New Delhi: As the Christmas and year-end holidays get near, the temperature in Delhi is dropping like anything. The point of concern is that, with the dropping temperatures, the air quality is also getting worse. The IMD reported that the AQI of Delhi continues to be in ‘the’severe category’ and, as we all know, GRAP Stage III norms are already in place in Delhi.

Christmas And New Year’s Eve IMD Prediction

The weather department predicted that on Sunday the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius while there will be mainly a clear sky. The national weather forecasting agency earlier said the minimum temperature across North India was likely to increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days

Air Quality Status Check Around Delhi

The air quality at Anand Vihar remained in the’severe’ category with PM 2.5 at 500 and PM 10 at 472, while the NO2 reached 124, or’moderate’ level, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 at 470 and PM 10 at 428, both in the’severe’ category, while the CO reached 108 or’moderate’ levels. The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 500 and PM 10 at 467, both in the’severe’ category, while NO2 was at 142 and CO was at 129, both in’moderate’ levels. The AQI at the ITO station was in the’severe’ category, with PM 2.5 at 500 and PM 10 at 451, NO2 plummeting to 118 and CO was at 141, both in the’moderate’ level.

Okhla Phase-II Records 500 PM 2.5 and PM 10

The PM 2.5 and PM 10 at Okhla Phase-II were recorded at 500, both in the’severe’ category. The NO2 was at 140, at ‘a’moderate’ level. At the IGI Airport quality monitoring station, PM 2.5 was recorded at 459 and PM 10 reached 411, both in the’severe’ category, while CO reached 122, in the’ moderate’ category.

As the city basked in Yuletide spirit ahead of the year-end festivities, the mercury, too, dipped, adding to the Christmas vibes in the national capital. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday dropped to 9.1°C even as residents woke up to a typically chilly and foggy morning.

Lodhi Road Records Minimum Temperature Of 9.1°C

The Lodhi Road observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 9.1°C, while visuals in the morning hours from Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, Jor Bagh, Sri Aurobindo Marg, and AIIMS showed a thick layer of fog hanging overhead with only a smattering of vehicles and commuters out in the streets.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Palam observatory of the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 14°C, while Safdarjung logged 12.2°C.

As the chill tightened its grip on the national capital, many were seen huddling around bonfires to keep themselves warm. A few of the commuters said that the mercury fell significantly in the early hours of Saturday and that the cold was extreme.

“It’s tough to be outdoors in the morning, as the cold can chill you to the bone. We are doing our best to stay warm by bundling ourselves in heavy woollens and wearing caps,” a commuter told ANI on Sunday.

A few people from elsewhere who are in the city for medical treatment complained about the non-availability of enough shelter homes in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies)

