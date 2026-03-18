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IMD Orange Alert: Hailstorm warning in Shimla, rain likely in Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR amid sudden climate shift

IMD Orange Alert: Hailstorm warning in Shimla, rain likely in Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR amid sudden climate shift

Shimla faces an orange alert for hailstorms as IMD predicts unstable weather across India with rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in several regions including Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR.

IMD Orange Alert: Hailstorm warning in Shimla, Rain likely in Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for hailstorms and heavy weather activity for parts of Himachal Pradesh including Shimla. This weather advisory may lead to disruptions in normal life for the people living there.

IMD informed that Himachal Pradesh and its adjoining areas would experience rain and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds under the influence of an active western disturbance. Residents and tourists have been asked to take caution as lightning and strong winds might hamper daily activities and traffic in hill areas.

Rain and Thunderstorms Likely Over Multiple States

IMD also informed that several states in India are likely to experience rainfall and thunderstorm activity for the next few days. There would be thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and rain at many places in parts of central India and Northeast India over the next few days, India Meteorological Department informed.

Hailstorms could occur at isolated places in these states. People in these states might also experience relief from increasing temperatures but it could cause disruptions in traffic as well as air travels.

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Also read: Heavy snowfall in Himachal leaves over 1,000 vehicles trapped at Atal Tunnel stretch, rescue teams rush to clear massive traffic jam

Light Rain Likely In Hyderabad Along With Cloudy Skies and Gusty Winds

India Meteorological Department informed that Hyderabad and few other parts of southern India will see light rain accompanied by cloudy skies and gusty winds. Thunderstorms and lightning with rain at isolated places are likely over Telangana including Hyderabad, India Meteorological Department informed.

Wind speeds during this spell of rain would be anywhere between 30-40 kmph. People in Hyderabad had been experiencing dry and warm weather conditions over the past few days but now they might see a transition into pre-summer instability.

Light rain and thunderstorms might occur over Delhi-NCR too

India Meteorological Department informed that north India including Delhi-NCR would experience variations in weather conditions for the next few days. Light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds could occur in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states. Thunderstorm activity would be caused due to western disturbances affecting north India during this time of the year as per IMD’s weather warning.

Temperatures might fall slightly because of these weather conditions providing relief from early summer heat in Delhi.

What Are the Reasons Behind This Sudden Change In Weather?

Meteorologists said that due to change in weather conditions and an active western disturbance interacting with India’s local weather systems, rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms are likely over many states. India usually experiences instability in weather conditions during transition from winters to summers which might be the reason behind this sudden change in weather.

Effect will be seen at a larger level in hilly areas and locations which are more prone to thunderstorms and storms.

Residents and Travellers Have Been Asked to Take Precautions

India residents have been asked to stay indoors and avoid moving out unless required. People have also been advised to stay away from hill stations such as Shimla during storms as lightning and strong gusts of wind might cause disruptions.

IMD predicted rain, thunderstorms and lightning over several parts of India in the next few days. Therefore people have been told to avoid travelling during this weather activity as lightning might hamper road and air travels.

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