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IMD weather alert: Delhi temperature to touch 40 degrees Celsius next week; Heatwave conditions in THESE states

IMD weather alert: Delhi temperature to touch 40 degrees Celsius next week; Heatwave conditions in THESE states

IMD has predicted that the national capital will witness maximum temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius in the coming week. Here's what else has been predicted by the Met department in the region

A man takes respite from the heatwave by washing his face with water on a summer day in New Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to reach 40 degrees Celsius by Wednesday (April 15). Following a brief spell of rain, the city on Saturday recorded a sunny day with the maximum temperature at 34.7 degrees Celsius.

The temperature is expected to continue rising even though the current temperature remains 1.4 degrees Celsius below normal. The weather department has predicted that the temperatures may climb further to 41 degrees Celsius by Friday.

Since recording a decade-low monthly temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius on April 8, Delhi logged maximum temperatures of 30.8 degrees Celsius, and 32.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

Temperature to surge in coming week

The Met Department on Saturday said that the maximum temperature will rise over the next six days and is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius by Wednesday and may even reach 41 degrees Celsius on Friday. In a forecast, it said, “Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 6-7 degrees Celsius during next 7 days. Prevailing below normal Maximum temperatures are likely to become normal during next 2 days and above normal to appreciably above normal thereafter.”

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Delhi saw a cooler start on Saturday, with the minimum temperature at 18.6 degrees Celsius, below normal. The IMD predicts a gradual increase of 1–2 degrees Celsius each day, with temperatures likely to reach 23–25 degrees Celsius by Thursday.

The rise in temperature

According to experts, the rise in temperature to a lack of weather activity. “There will be dry winds over the next few days, as the cooling of northwestern winds fades. As there will he continuous, bright sunshine with no cloud cover and no rainfall, the temperature is bound to rise,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather.

Palawat warned that heatwave-like conditions may emerge soon, as maximum temperatures could climb to 40 degrees Celsius, roughly 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal. Meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya also warned, “As rains taper down now, temperatures are all set to rise gradually starting this weekend. By next mid week – weekend, many cities to record maximum temperatures b/w 42 to 45°c. Delhi and Haryana can report first 40°c of the season by 17th or 18th April. Heatwave conditions to observe parts of central & peninsular India.”

Delhi-NCR maximum temperature

Delhi has so far recorded a maximum of 36.8 degrees Celsius this year, on March 11 and April 2. By comparison, the city saw higher temperatures in early April last year, hitting 39 degrees Celsius on April 3 and rising above 40 degrees Celsius by April 7, with a peak of 41 degrees Celsius on April 8 during a three-day heatwave.

Minimum temperatures, currently below average at 18.6 degrees Celsius, are also expected to rise gradually, reaching 23–25 degrees Celsius by Thursday. The air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday and is expected to fluctuate between moderate and poor in the coming days.

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