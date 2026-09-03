IMD weather forecast September 4: Heavy rain and thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh, more rain in Delhi NCR

Heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms are expected across Uttar Pradesh, while Delhi-NCR prepares for another spell of widespread rain and lightning on September 4.

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IMD weather forecast September 4: In a matter of alert for residents of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts widespread monsoon activity on September 4 across multiple regions. The weather department has predicted that active low-pressure systems will drive widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy spells over East Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan expect light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms. Heavy downpours are also predicted across Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and the northeastern states. Here are all the details you need to know about the IMD weather forecast issued for September 4.

IMD weather forecast September 4: Area-wise forecast

Northwest India

Rainfall: Widespread rain expected across UTs and states; isolated/scattered rain in Rajasthan, UP, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi through Sep 9.

Alerts: Heavy rain and thunderstorms in the region; very heavy rain in West UP on Sep 3.

Central India

Rainfall: Widespread rain across MP, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh through Sep 9.

Alerts: Thunderstorms and very heavy rain expected in West and East MP (Sep 3-5).

South Peninsular India

Rainfall: Isolated to scattered rain across southern states; widespread in Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

Alerts: Strong gusty winds (up to 60 kmph) and thunderstorms across AP, Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Telangana.

IMD forecast for Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir

Extremely Heavy Rainfall: Isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy downpours.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall: Likely at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Heavy Rainfall: Expected at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Also read: IMD weather forecast June 30: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh to witness isolated heavy rainfall, gusty winds in Delhi-NCR expected

Delhi-NCR braces for more rain, thunderstorms

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR is likely to witness predominantly cloudy skies with intermittent spells of rain and thunderstorms. The weather department has predicted that the weather is expected to remain relatively moderate, although residents may experience sudden showers and lightning during periods of heightened rainfall activity.

Respite from prevailing humid conditions for Delhi NCR weather

The showers recorded in parts of the national capital on Wednesday evening brought some respite from the prevailing humid conditions. The rainfall also resulted in a noticeable drop in temperatures across several areas, a report by IANS news agency said.

(With inputs from agencies)