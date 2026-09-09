September 10 IMD weather forecast: Heavy rain in Haryana, Delhi and Punjab; light rain in Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar

According to the latest IMD weather report for September 10, heavy rainfall will impact regions across Haryana, Delhi and Punjab, alongside lighter precipitation across Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar.

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September 10 IMD weather forecast: In a big update for residents of India as the monsoon winds lash heavy rain across the Indian landmass in South Asia, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states and a light to moderate rain alert for the other ones. In the recent forecast, the top weather department has predicted that East UP, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab will witness mild to heavy rain in the coming week. In addition to these states, the IMD has also predicted that Delhi NCR will see cloudy skies and pleasant weather.

September 10 IMD weather forecast

North & Northwest India

Heavy Rain : Uttarakhand (10th-13th Sept), Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab (14th-15th Sept).

Widespread Rain : Himachal Pradesh (14th-15th Sept) and Uttarakhand (11th-14th Sept).

Thunderstorms / Lightning : Uttarakhand (10th-14th Sept) and East UP (9th-10th Sept).

Light to Moderate Rain: East UP, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab (9th–15th Sept), West UP (11th-15th Sept), West Rajasthan (12th-15th Sept) and East Rajasthan (9th, 11th-15th Sept).

Central India

Very Heavy Rain : Chhattisgarh (12th Sept).

Heavy Rain : West Madhya Pradesh (12th-14th Sept), East Madhya Pradesh (11th Sept), Vidarbha (12th-13th Sept), and Chhattisgarh (10th-11th, 13th Sept).

Widespread Rain : West Madhya Pradesh (12th-15th Sept), East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha (11th-14th Sept), and Chhattisgarh (10th-15th Sept).

Light to Moderate Rain: West MP (9th–11th Sept), East MP & Vidarbha (9th-10th, 15th Sept), and Chhattisgarh (9th Sept).

East & Northeast India

Severe Lightning : Assam & Meghalaya (9th Sept).

Thunderstorms & Strong Winds (40–60 kmph) : Andaman & Nicobar (9th Sept), Gangetic West Bengal (10th-11th Sept), Odisha (9th-11th, 12th-13th Sept), Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim (9th-13th Sept).

Light to Moderate Rain: Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha (13th-15th Sept) and Bihar (10th-15th Sept).

West India

Heavy Rain : Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra & Kutch (13th-14th Sept), Marathwada (12th-13th Sept) and Gujarat Region (12th-14th Sept).

Widespread Rain: Konkan & Goa (9th-15th Sept), Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada (12th-14th Sept), Gujarat Region (12th-13th Sept) and Saurashtra & Kutch (13th-14th Sept).

Delhi-NCR to see cloudy, pleasant weather

Delhi-NCR is likely to experience relatively pleasant weather on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a cloudy sky throughout the day. The minimum temperature is expected to remain around 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may touch 35 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, winds in Delhi are likely to blow at around 3.89 kmph, with gusts reaching speeds of up to 8.61 kmph. Notably, the national Capital witnessed sunrise at 6:02 AM on Wednesday, while sunset is expected at 6:33 PM.