IMD weather forecast June 27: Widespread rain forecast for West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu; Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana brace for thunderstorms

The IMD has forecast widespread monsoon rains for West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on June 27, while Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Haryana prepare for incoming thunderstorms.

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Rain forecast IMD- PTI

IMD weather forecast June 27: As India moves into the heart of the monsoon season, the latest data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) presents a stark reminder of the nation’s contrasting weather realities. The all-India forecast bulletin presented here, highlights a massive surge in precipitation across Northeast India, West India and the South Peninsular region, with predictions of “Fairly Widespread to Widespread” rainfall spanning late June into early July. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather forecast issued by the IMD for June 27.

“Very heavy rainfall” in states like Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh

While these rains are the lifeblood of India’s agricultural backbone, bringing much-needed relief to parched soils, the accompanying warnings for isolated “very heavy rainfall” in states like Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh signal an imminent risk of severe flooding and landslides that demand immediate administrative vigilance.

Beyond the vital hydration of crops, this monsoon phase brings severe structural and safety challenges that cities and rural zones alike must brace for. The IMD bulletin explicitly warns of isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and intense gusty winds reaching up to 40-50 kmph (and gusting up to 60 kmph) across regions like Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra. Such severe conditions place enormous strain on urban drainage systems, power grids and transport infrastructure.

IMD predicts heavy rain in north Bengal

The IMD on Friday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, cautioning of possible landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also warned of extremely heavy rain at a few places in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts from June 27 to 29, which may cause inundation of low-lying areas in the plains.

Also read: IMD weather forecast June 19: Strong winds and dust storms in Rajasthan, thunderstorms in Delhi NCR | Check detailed forecast

Humid heat persists in Delhi-NCR as monsoon nears

Delhi-NCR residents woke up to humid conditions on Friday morning, with relief expected in the form of scattered rainfall over the next few days as the southwest monsoon advances rapidly towards northern India.

Also read: IMD weather forecast June 22: Thunderstorm, heavy rain alert issued for 17 states, Northeast; check detailed forecast

IMD forecasts widespread rain across North India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds and cloudy skies across Delhi-NCR and several parts of North India over the coming week. The monsoon is steadily progressing towards Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, raising hopes of respite from the prevailing heat and humidity.

According to the IMD, light rainfall is likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan between June 25 and July 1. Rain alerts have also been issued for western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad, for June 26 and again between June 29 and July 1.

(With inputs from agencies)