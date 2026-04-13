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IMD weather forecast April 14: Warning for rains, thunderstorms in THESE states on Tuesday, Delhi-NCR to witness dry spell | Check details

IMD weather forecast April 14: Warning for rains, thunderstorms in THESE states on Tuesday, Delhi-NCR to witness dry spell | Check details

The IMD has predicted rain and thunderstorms in some parts of the country, while others may witness a hot and dry spell. The northeastern states are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall on April 14

IMD issues Heavy rainfall warning Tamil Nadu and Kerala; strong winds to hit Northern India

IMD weather forecast April 14: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for rain and thunderstorms in North-East India, while the central parts, including Delhi-NCR, will witness hot and dry weather on Tuesday (April 14). The Met Department predicted light to moderate rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya with strong winds at a speed of 30-50 kmph. Light rainfall is also expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, while heavy rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rainfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from April 17 to 19. Strong winds at 30-40 kmph are possible in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the afternoon and evening. Light rain, along with thunderstorms and strong winds, is possible in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim tomorrow.

What will the weather be like in the southern states?

South and Central India will witness hot and humid weather on April 14, while northern Karnataka may experience light to moderate rainfall till April 17. Thunderstorms and winds up to 30 kmph are also likely. Kerala is at risk of lightning on Tuesday, while heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Kutch.

A heatwave is possible in Maharashtra from April 15-16, while temperatures may gradually increase by 2-6 degrees Celsius by then.

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A heatwave warning has been issued for Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and some parts of Odisha around April 15-18. Extreme heat is likely yo prevail over Bihar, Gujarat, Goa, Odisha, Kutch, and some coastal areas.

IMD predicts above-normal temperatures in Delhi-NCR

As per the Weatherman’s weekly outlook, maximum temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain above normal from April 14 onward. The daytime temperatures are likely to be 1.6 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius above normal, while minimum temperatures are expected to remain close to normal levels.

By April 17, the maximum temperature may reach about 40 degrees Celsius, indicating a notable increase, with minimum temperatures holding steady. This comes after the first half of the month experienced pleasant conditions with light showers. Daytime temperatures stayed below seasonal averages, and minimum temperatures remained cooler by around 3 degrees Celsius to 4 degrees Celsius.

Over the weekend, the Safdarjung observatory logged a high of 34.7 degrees Celsius, which was roughly 1.4 degrees Celsius lower than usual. The weather is expected to shift quickly, with temperatures likely to exceed 38 degrees Celsius between April 17 and April 19, according to Skymet Weather. Forecasts suggest that the mercury could approach the 40 degrees Celsius mark, making it the hottest spell of the season so far.

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