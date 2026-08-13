IMD weather forecast August 14: Widespread rain to continue lashing Delhi-NCR, UP & hill states till August 19; Check full region-wise details

IMD issues rain alerts across Delhi-NCR, UP, and hill states from August 14-19; check full regional weather update.

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New Delhi: People push an auto-rickshaw through a waterlogged road amid heavy rainfall in the national capital (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

IMD weather forecast August 14: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh bulletin predicting an intensified monsoon spell across several parts of northern, central and western India between August 13 and August 19. Driven by active synoptic weather systems, widespread to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by localized thunderstorms and lightning is expected to sweep through the western Himalayas, the plains of Northwest India including New Delhi and central states. Residents in susceptible regions are advised to monitor official updates as persistent showers may disrupt normal activity. Here are all the details you need to know about the IMD weather forecast for August 14.

Northwest India Forecast

The western Himalayan region and adjoining plains are set to experience enhanced precipitation throughout the week.

Mountainous Regions (Aug 13–19): Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

Indo-Gangetic Plains & Capital Region: Punjab: Widespread showers likely on August 14-15 . Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi: Active rain spells predicted for August 14-15 and again on August 17. West Uttar Pradesh: Widespread rainfall expected during August 15-16 . East Uttar Pradesh: Sustained rainfall spell from August 14-18 .

Rajasthan: East Rajasthan will witness intense activity on August 13, with isolated to scattered rainfall across the remaining parts of Northwest India.

Central India Forecast

Central states will remain under the influence of strong monsoon conditions, with heavy activity concentrated across key river basins.

Madhya Pradesh: East MP: Fairly widespread to widespread rain stretching from August 13-19. West MP: Light to scattered rain on August 13-14 and August 18-19, with heavy, widespread rainfall expected between August 15-17.



Western Region & Gujarat Forecast

Monsoon activity will remain moderate to scattered across Western India during the week.

Gujarat & Saurashtra: Isolated to scattered rainfall predicted for Marathwada and Saurashtra & Kutch (August 13-19), while the Gujarat Region will see increased activity from August 15-19.

Madhya Maharashtra: Light to scattered rain likely during August 16-19.

IMD predicts light rain in Delhi NCR

The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius. The air quality was recorded in the “moderate” category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 106, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

(With inputs from agencies)