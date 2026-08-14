IMD Weather Forecast August 15: Heavy rainfall predicted for Delhi, Punjab, UP, Himachal Pradesh; lightning warning issued | Detailed report

IMD issues weather forecast for August 15 predicting heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds across Delhi, Punjab, UP and Himachal Pradesh.

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Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rain, in Patiala (PTI)

IMD Weather Forecast August 15: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across vast stretches of the country between August 14 and 20. Northwest regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu-Kashmir, alongside central states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, will witness significant precipitation. Additionally, northeastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are set for widespread wet spells, while parts of Southern India and the western peninsula will see scattered to isolated showers during this forecast period.

Heavy rain spells across Northwest & Central India

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu-Kashmir will see widespread rain from August 14 to 20. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are also likely in Uttarakhand during this period. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi will receive widespread rain on August 14–15. West Uttar Pradesh will see spells through August 16, while East Uttar Pradesh faces rain on August 14 and 16–20. In Central India, West Madhya Pradesh will witness heavy rain from August 14 to 16. Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh will see active spells through August 20, with Vidarbha receiving rain until August 18.

Active Monsoon in the Northeast

Arunachal Pradesh will experience widespread rainfall continuously from August 14 to 20. Assam and Meghalaya are set for widespread rain between August 16 and 20. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will see heavy spells from August 14 to 17, returning again on August 20.

Light to Scattered Rain in South India

Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka from August 14 to 20.

Jharkhand rivers in spate amid relentless rain, flood threat looms in several districts

Continuous torrential rains over the past several days have led to sharp rise in water levels in Jharkhand’s major rivers, raising flood concerns in several districts. The Swarnarekha and Kharkai rivers in Jamshedpur are flowing above the danger mark, while the Koel river in Palamu is approaching critical levels.

In Jamshedpur, the district administration has sounded a warning for people residing along riverbanks and in low-lying areas as both the Swarnarekha and Kharkai rivers continue to swell. Authorities in Ramgarh have also issued alerts to residents living along the Damodar river due to its rising water level.