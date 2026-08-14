IMD Weather Forecast August 15: Heavy rainfall predicted for Delhi, Punjab, UP, Himachal Pradesh; lightning warning issued | Detailed report

IMD Weather Forecast August 15: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across vast stretches of the country between August 14 and 20. Northwest regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu-Kashmir, alongside central states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, will witness significant precipitation. Additionally, northeastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are set for widespread wet spells, while parts of Southern India and the western peninsula will see scattered to isolated showers during this forecast period.
Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka from August 14 to 20.
Continuous torrential rains over the past several days have led to sharp rise in water levels in Jharkhand’s major rivers, raising flood concerns in several districts. The Swarnarekha and Kharkai rivers in Jamshedpur are flowing above the danger mark, while the Koel river in Palamu is approaching critical levels.
In Jamshedpur, the district administration has sounded a warning for people residing along riverbanks and in low-lying areas as both the Swarnarekha and Kharkai rivers continue to swell. Authorities in Ramgarh have also issued alerts to residents living along the Damodar river due to its rising water level.
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