IMD weather forecast August 21: Heavy rain alert issued for UP, MP & hill states; Check rainfall prediction across regions

IMD issues a heavy rainfall alert for August 21 across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and hill states including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

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IMD weather forecast August 21: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts active monsoon conditions on August 21, with widespread rainfall expected across multiple regions. East Madhya Pradesh is under an alert for isolated very heavy rainfall, while West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu-Kashmir are slated for heavy downpours. Additionally, coastal belts including Konkan, Goa and parts of South Peninsular India will witness scattered to widespread showers, accompanied by localized thunderstorm and lightning warnings

Weather Forecast (20th- 26th August)

East Uttar Pradesh: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from 24th to 26th August.

Konkan & Goa: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from 20th to 26th August.

Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra & Kutch: Isolated to scattered rainfall from 20th to 26th August.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Warnings

West Uttar Pradesh: Isolated heavy rainfall on 21st August, with isolated very heavy rainfall expected on 20th August.

Uttarakhand: Isolated heavy rainfall from 20th to 26th August.

Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad: Isolated heavy rainfall from 20th to 22nd August.

Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab: Isolated heavy rainfall on 20th and 22nd August.

South Peninsular India Forecast

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Telangana: Isolated to scattered rainfall from 20th to 26th August.

Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep: Isolated to scattered rainfall on 21st and 22nd August.

Rajasthan weather forecast

Isolated places in eastern Rajasthan received light rainfall over the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, while the weather remained largely dry in the western part of the state, the meteorological department said.

The places in eastern Rajasthan that saw some rain include Khairthal-Tijara, Alwar, Deeg and Dholpur districts, it said.

Orange Alert in 7 Bihar districts

The Meteorological Department has issued weather alerts for 19 districts of Bihar, warning of rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning on Thursday. Residents have been advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather.

The Meteorological Department has issued Orange Alert in Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Madhepura, Purnea and Katihar districts. A Yellow Alert has been issued for the residents of Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Vaishali, Samastipur, Khagaria, Munger, Bhagalpur, Banka and Jamui. These districts may receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

(With inputs from agencies)