IMD weather forecast August 28: Orange alert for Kerala, heavy rainfall predicted in South Bengal, check forecast for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh

As monsoonal activity intensifies, the IMD has put several states on high alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, strong winds and potential waterlogging on August 28.

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IMD weather forecast August 28: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread rainfall, severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours are expected across Northwest, Central and East India through early September. Regions including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal will see active monsoon activity. Isolated very heavy rainfall is specifically predicted for East and West Uttar Pradesh, as well as East and West Madhya Pradesh, on August 27th. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather forecast forecasted for August 28.

IMD weather forecast August 28: Key highlights

Northwest India: Widespread rain for Uttarakhand (Aug 27–Sept 2), Himachal Pradesh (Aug 30–Sept 2), and Jammu-Kashmir (Aug 31–Sept 1), with very heavy rain in UP on Aug 27. Read more: LPG connection booking: When can consumers apply for a new connection?

Central India: Active rainfall in Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and Madhya Pradesh through Sept 2, featuring isolated very heavy rain in MP on Aug 27.

East India: Widespread precipitation across Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (Aug 27–Sept 2) and Bihar (Aug 28–29).

Thunderstorms: Isolated lightning and storm activity forecasted across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and northern hill states.

South Bengal braces for heavy rain this weekend

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata issued a forecast on Thursday predicting heavy rainfall across several South Bengal districts starting Saturday and continuing through Monday. RMC official Sourish Banerjee said a low-pressure area is currently situated over south Bengal, which is likely to bring rain to several parts of the state over the next few days.

On Thursday, the sky is expected to remain mainly cloudy, with light to moderate rain likely across south Bengal, including Kolkata. Rainfall is expected to intensify in several districts from Saturday to Monday. The weather office has forecast heavy rain at one or two places, particularly in coastal and adjoining districts.

On Saturday, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly and East Midnapore are likely to receive relatively heavy rain, with heavy showers possible at one or two locations in these districts.

IMD issues orange alert in nine Keralam districts

The IMD on Monday issued an orange alert in seven districts of Keralam as heavy rainfall was reported at several places across the state, a report by PTI news agency said.

Following the heavy rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in the night for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts, forecasting isolated very heavy rainfall of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)