IMD Issues Fog Alert For These States On December 10-11, Hailstorms Also Predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fog alert and predicted hailstorms in certain states of India for December 10, December 11 and December 12. Check latest weather update by IMD.

IMD Fog Alert

New Delhi: Winters are here and the temperature has started to drop in various parts of the country. With the temperature going down, dense fog has also started to appear in the cities, especially during early mornings and late nights. The winters are going to get more intense in the coming days and ahead of the weather change, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fog alert in certain states for December 10-11; IMD has also predicted hailstorms in a few regions of India on December 12. The weather department has also given an update on Cyclone Michaung that caused great devastation in the Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha in the last one week. Know all about IMD latest weather forecast..

Fog Alert By IMD In These States For Dec 10-11

As mentioned earlier, the India Meteorological Department issued a fog alert in isolated areas over five states on December 10 and December 11. As per an IMD statement, dense fog during the morning hours is very likely in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya on December 10 and 11.

Hailstorms Predicted In These Regions On Dec 12

Hailstorms are also likely in isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on December 12, the IMD statement mentioned. IMD further forecasted that a fresh feeble Western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from December 11.

IMD Update On Cyclone Michaung

The weather department has informed that the cyclonic circulation Michaung that ravaged the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the last few days has now weakened and converted into a low-pressure area in Jharkhand. “The cyclonic circulation Michaung has weakened and converted into a low-pressure area in Jharkhand causing light to moderate rainfall across the state in short spells,” AE Kujur, a meteorologist from India Meteorological Department (IMD) Ranchi said.

(Inputs from ANI)

