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IMD weather forecast: Heatwave in next 48 hours in THESE regions, Met department predicts storms in Assam on April 15

IMD weather forecast: Heatwave in next 48 hours in THESE regions, Met department predicts storms in Assam on April 15

Heatwave-like conditions are expected in some parts of the country, while others may experience rainfall. IMD has stated that this will be one of the hottest summers since 2024

Temperatures in Delhi-NCR are expected to breach 40 degrees Celsius for the first time this season

India is expected to witness a mix of extreme heat and scattered storm activity on April 16, the India Meteorological Department stated in its daily bulletin. Meanwhile, the Northeastern states will witness thunderstorms and rainfall. The IMD has forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures across northwest, central, and eastern India in the next 48 hours, with several regions already recording temperatures between 38 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius.

Extreme heat is expected in the next few days with heatwave-like conditions likely in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and north interior Karnataka. Coastal and eastern states, including West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, are likely to continue experiencing hot and humid conditions.

Heatwave expected in these areas

According to a detailed weather analysis, IMD has predicted that central and eastern India will be the worst hit as temperatures rise. The Met department has issued an official heatwave warning for isolated pockets in central and eastern India starting mid-April 2026.

Temperatures in Delhi-NCR are expected to breach 40 degrees Celsius for the first time this season, with parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan likely to touch 42–43 degrees Celsius. Places like Nagpur, Bhopal, Amravati, and Bhubaneswar could see the temperatures hovering between 42 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius till April 16, with some areas getting even hotter.

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Regions that may receive rainfall

The Weatherman has predicted that the Northeast will witness thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over states like Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and parts of Odisha may also witness thunderstorm activity on Thursday.

How hot will summer be this year?

The quick jump from a cool beginning to scorching temperatures has surprised many, as concerns grow that this summer may be even hotter than the record set in 2024. This is a big change from the cooler-than-usual days earlier in April, when multiple weather systems kept the heat at bay.

According to experts, climate change is making heatwaves more frequent, prolonged, and severe. They recommend staying hydrated, limiting exposure to the afternoon sun, wearing light clothes, and following official IMD advisories.

Thunderstorms with strong winds swept across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and southern India over the past 24 hours, while Tripura recorded heavy rainfall in some isolated areas.

The IMD has recommended simple precautions to cope with the heat, including limiting time in direct sunlight, staying well-hydrated, and opting for light, loose clothing. It warned that prolonged exposure to high temperatures may trigger heat illness.

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