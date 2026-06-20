IMD weather forecast June 21: High-Speed winds and severe thunderstorms to lash North, Central and South India | Check detailed forecast

From high-speed thundersqualls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to widespread downpours across the southern peninsula, the India Meteorological Department warns of turbulent weather conditions ahead.

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Rain is expected to lash Noida and parts of Delhi tonight. File image/PTI

IMD weather forecast June 21: In a significant weather update for the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an extensive weather warning across several regions, predicting an intense mix of widespread rainfall, severe thunderstorms and sudden thundersqualls over the coming week. From heavy downpours in the south to turbulent winds and isolated hailstorms in the north, multiple states are on high alert. Here is the area-wise weather forecast issued by the IMD for June 21.

IMD weather forecast: Northwest India

Rainfall: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Uttarakhand from June 20th-22nd. Isolated to scattered rain is likely in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan across various dates between June 20th-26th. Read more: Delhi weather: Will it rain today? IMD forecasts thunderstorms, showers – Check forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Hailstorm: Isolated hailstorm activity is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad between June 20th-21st.

IMD weather forecast: Central India

Rainfall: Isolated to scattered rainfall is predicted over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and West Madhya Pradesh from June 20th–26th.

Storms & Winds: Thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 40 km\hr expected across the region at various intervals, with a major thundersquall gusting West Madhya Pradesh on June 20th.

IMD weather forecast: West India

Rainfall: Fairly widespread to widespread rain is likely over Konkan & Goa from June 22nd–25th, with isolated heavy rainfall expected between June 23rd–24th. Other regions like Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, and Saurashtra & Kutch will see isolated to scattered rain.

Storms & Winds: Thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Gujarat on specific days between June 20th–24th.

Also read: Delhi Weather Today: Will it rain by afternoon? Maximum temperature to remain below normal, Wind speed likely to reach 25 kmph; Check IMD forecast

IMD weather forecast: South Peninsular India

Rainfall: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecasted for Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep (June 20th–26th), Coastal Karnataka (June 21st–26th) and parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu through the week.

Storms & Winds: High-speed thundersqualls gusting to high speeds are expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on June 20th, accompanied by widespread thunderstorms across the peninsula.

Delhi records warm day at 39.1 degree celsius

The national capital recorded a warm day on Friday with the maximum temperature settling at 39.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. Station-wise data showed that Ridge recorded the highest maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR at 40.0 degrees Celsius, which was 1.7 degrees above normal.

Also read: IMD weather forecast June 19: Strong winds and dust storms in Rajasthan, thunderstorms in Delhi NCR | Check detailed forecast

Palam and Ayanagar recorded maximum temperatures of 39.6 degrees Celsius each, with departures of 0.4 degrees and 1.0 degrees above normal, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)