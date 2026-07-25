IMD weather forecast July 26: Odisha to receive heavy rainfall, under red alert for landslides, flashfloods

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for landslides and flashfloods for Sunday (July 26). The weatherman has stated that Odisha is set to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

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Heavy rains are likey to lash parts of Odisha. File image/PTI

Odisha is on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning for six districts, predicting intense rainfall triggered by a low-pressure area developing over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal West Bengal.

The IMD has also warned of landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas. “A low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal-North Odisha coasts and now lies over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal coast”, Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD, Bhubaneswar, told ANI.

“Under its influence, the IMD has issued Red, Orange and Yellow alerts for Odisha, forecasting extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph during the next 24 hours”, she said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather: Will it rain or will hot, humid conditions prevail? Check IMD forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Palghar

The IMD has issued a Red Alert for extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Keonjhar districts, while several other parts of the state are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Extremely heavy rain may trigger landslides in hilly areas and flash floods in low-lying regions.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea and adjoining coastal areas due to rough sea conditions. Local Alert-Cautionary Signal (LAC-III) has also been hoisted at ports across Odisha.

On June 6, A severe thunderstorm accompanied by heavy downpours and high-velocity gusty winds lashed Bhubaneshwar in the afternoon, bringing sudden respite from the intense summer heat but disrupting normal life across several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a state-wide warning predicting isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for Odisha.

Also Read | Delhi weather ALERT: Light rain, overcast skies to bring relief from humid conditions; Check IMD forecast

In accordance with the weather bureau’s advisory, Bhubaneswar and its peripheral regions are currently experiencing intense thunderstorm activity, with wind speeds peaking up to 50 km per hour.

While the rain briefly disrupted normal life and slowed traffic movement in parts of the town, the sudden change in weather brought a serene and soothing atmosphere with cool winds and rain-soaked streets, creating a picturesque landscape across the city.