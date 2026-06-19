IMD Weather forecast June 20: North, Central and East India likely to witness rain and stormy conditions | Check predictions for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha

IMD Weather Forecast June 20: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds across several parts of the country on June 20. While rain activity is expected in northern, central and eastern regions, some areas may also witness hailstorms and duststorm conditions. States including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha are likely to experience varying weather conditions, according to the latest all-India forecast bulletin. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather update issued by the IMD.
Area-wise IMD Weather Forecast for June 20
Northwest India
Rain likely in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.
Rain expected in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab.
Rainfall likely in parts of Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh.
East and West Rajasthan may receive rain.
Thunderstorms and strong winds likely in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, East Rajasthan and West Rajasthan.
Stronger wind activity expected over East and West Rajasthan.
Hailstorm activity likely in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad.
Duststorm conditions likely over West Rajasthan.
Central India
Rainfall likely over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.
Thunderstorms and strong winds expected in East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.
Thunderstorm activity likely across parts of Chhattisgarh.
Strong wind conditions may affect West Madhya Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh.
East India
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Rain expected in Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.
Thunderstorms bring rain relief across parts of Rajasthan
Parts of Rajasthan witnessed thunderstorm activity accompanied by light to moderate rainfall over the past 24 hours, with some western regions recording heavy showers along with gusty winds and lightning, the Meteorological Department here said on Friday.