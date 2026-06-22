IMD weather forecast June 23: Heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam as Monsoon advances further across India

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are likely across eastern, northeastern and western India on June 23, with the monsoon continuing its advance into more parts of the country.

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IMD Weather Forecast (PTI file image)

IMD weather forecast June 23: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast active monsoon conditions across several parts of the country on June 23. As per the update issued by the weaHeavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of eastern, northeastern and western India, while thunderstorms and gusty winds may impact several states. The Southwest Monsoon has advanced further into Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar, with favourable conditions for further progress over the next 48 hours.

IMD weather forecast June 23: East & Central India update

Heavy Rain Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and parts of Bihar.

Widespread rainfall expected across Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.

Thunderstorm Warning

Thunderstorms with lightning likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.

Strong winds up to 70 kmph possible in isolated areas of Jharkhand and Bihar.

IMD weather forecast June 23: Northeast India update

Rainfall Intensifies

Heavy rainfall likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya.

Also read: IMD weather forecast June 19: Strong winds and dust storms in Rajasthan, thunderstorms in Delhi NCR | Check detailed forecast

IMD weather forecast June 23: West India update

Active Monsoon Over Coast

Widespread rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa.

Heavy rain possible in Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Gujarat.

Gusty winds up to 60 kmph likely in coastal and adjoining areas.

IMD weather forecast June 23: Northwest India update

Light to Moderate Rain

Rainfall likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Monsoon Update

Southwest Monsoon has advanced further into Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Conditions remain favourable for further advance over central and eastern India during the next 48 hours.

BMC alerts citizens after IMD issues 3-hour Orange weather warning

In a related update, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday issued an Orange warning for Mumbai, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate to intense spells of rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places over the next three hours.

Also read: Delhi Weather Today: Will it rain by afternoon? Maximum temperature to remain below normal, Wind speed likely to reach 25 kmph; Check IMD forecast

According to the nowcast warning issued by the IMD and shared by the BMC, the weather conditions are expected to remain active across parts of Mumbai, with residents advised to take necessary precautions during thunderstorms and heavy rain spells.

(With inputs from agencies)