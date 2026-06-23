IMD weather forecast June 24: Monsoon progresses in Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar; thunderstorms, lightning in Delhi NCR

As the southwest monsoon expands its footprint over eastern and central India, Delhi NCR is set to experience shifting weather with projected thunderstorms and lightning.

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IMD weather forecast June 24: Delhi NCR residents eagerly watching the skies for monsoon relief will have to wait a bit longer, despite recent grey conditions. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest national bulletin confirms that while seasonal shifts are bringing scattered rain and gusty winds, the southwest monsoon has not yet officially made landfall in the capital. The current atmospheric activity represents a classic pre-monsoon phase, keeping the city in a transitional holding pattern before the formal seasonal onset is declared. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather update issue by the IMD for June 24.

Key Highlights from IMD Forecast June 24

Southwest Monsoon Progress: As of June 23, the monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, Mumbai, and parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Also read: Has Monsoon reached Delhi NCR? Here’s what IMD has said

Northwest India Outlook: Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab between June 23–26 and again on June 29, the IMD forecast said.

Alerts for Delhi NCR: The region is on alert for isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40- 50 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h from June 23–26.

Also read: Delhi Monsoon ALERT! When will South West monsoon reach the national capital? Check detailed IMD prediction

Upcoming Monsoonal Advance: Conditions are currently favorable for further monsoon advancement into parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh over the next 3 to 4 days, creeping closer to the capital region.

IMD confirms Monsoon onset over Mumbai today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon over Mumbai on Tuesday (June 23), bringing relief to people who had been grappling with a prolonged dry spell. This year’s onset follows a significant delay, with the city witnessing unusually high temperatures throughout early June before the arrival of these seasonal rains.

Also read: Severe dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, IMD issues ‘orange alert’ as visibility drops; rain predicted

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), “The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, the remaining parts of Telangana & Odisha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand & Bihar, today the 23rd June, 2026.”

The progression of the seasonal system into the city was part of a larger advancement that also covered several other major regions across central and eastern India.

(With inputs from agencies)