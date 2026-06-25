IMD weather forecast June 26: Southwest Monsoon advances further into Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the Southwest Monsoon will advance further into several northern and central states on June 26, enhancing rainfall activity across the region.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/imd-weather-forecast-june-26-southwest-monsoon-advances-further-into-gujarat-madhya-pradesh-chhattisgarh-jharkhand-bihar-uttar-pradesh-8457129/ Copy

Rain weather forecast- File image- PTI

IMD weather forecast June 26: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that conditions remain highly favorable for the Southwest Monsoon to advance further into parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three to four days. As weather patterns shift, several regions across Northwest and Central India are expected to experience isolated to scattered rainfall, severe thunderstorms, and gusty winds on June 26. Residents are advised to monitor local updates. Here are all the weather forecast details issued by the IMD for June 26.

IMD Area-Wise Weather Forecast for June 26:

Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand: Expect isolated to scattered rainfall along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph.

West Uttar Pradesh: Anticipate isolated to scattered rainfall across the region.

Also read: IMD weather forecast June 22: Thunderstorm, heavy rain alert issued for 17 states, Northeast; check detailed forecast

West Rajasthan: Prepared for a sudden shift as isolated thunderstorm, lightning, and strong gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph (gusting to 60 kmph) are highly likely.

East Rajasthan: Expect a thundersquall with intense wind speeds reaching 50–60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph.

Madhya Pradesh: Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected across both East and West Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, a thundersquall with high-speed winds of 50–60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, is likely over West Madhya Pradesh, while East Madhya Pradesh can expect winds of 40–50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph.

Also Read: Bengaluru–Tumakuru quadruple rail line project: Good news for Karnataka as government shares big update | Check route details

Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh: Isolated to scattered rainfall is predicted across these regions, with Vidarbha entering a phase of scattered showers expected to last through June 27.

Heavy rain likely across TN from June 28 as southwest monsoon intensifies

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next few days, with heavy showers expected in more than a dozen districts from June 28 as the Southwest Monsoon remains active over the region.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, changes in the strength of the westerly winds are expected to trigger moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in several parts of the state on Thursday.

IMD issues alerts for 31 Maha districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Maharashtra on Thursday and issued weather alerts for 31 districts. Of these, 25 districts have been placed under a yellow alert, while six districts are under an orange alert, indicating the likelihood of continued rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds.

(With inputs from agencies)