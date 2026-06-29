IMD weather forecast June 30: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh to witness isolated heavy rainfall, gusty winds in Delhi-NCR expected

New Delhi: Amid the scorching heat and widespread rain the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a widespread alert for June 30. Forecasting intense monsoon activity across several regions, the weather department has issued a forecast predicting intense precipitation, ranging from heavy to very heavy downpours over Northwest, Central, East and Northeast India. Along with torrential rains, severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and high-speed gusty winds up to 60 kmph are predicted, prompting authorities to urge residents to stay alert for potential localized flooding and travel disruptions. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather predictions made by the IMD for June 30.
Northwest India: West Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will experience isolated heavy rainfall, while East Uttar Pradesh expects fairly widespread to widespread showers.
Central India: Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated across East and West Madhya Pradesh, alongside active thunderstorm and lightning warnings.
East India: Jharkhand and Odisha are slated for fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with specific pockets in Odisha and Jharkhand preparing for isolated heavy downpours.
Northeast India: Regular heavy rainfall is predicted for Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.
Severe Wind Warnings: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph (gusting up to 60 kmph) are highly likely over East Rajasthan, West Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
Also read: Has Monsoon reached Delhi NCR? Here’s what IMD has said
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy rainfall in four districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday as a low-pressure circulation continues to influence weather conditions across the state. According to the RMC, an atmospheric circulation persists at an altitude of about 1.5 km above mean sea level, extending from Karnataka to the Kanyakumari Sea, a report by IANS news agency said.
Also read: IMD weather forecast June 24: Monsoon progresses in Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar; thunderstorms, lightning in Delhi NCR
Delhi-NCR woke up to warm and humid conditions on Monday morning, with residents continuing to grapple with uncomfortable weather amid the delayed arrival of the monsoon. Residents may get relief from the scorching heat as cloudy skies and spells of rain are expected in parts of the national capital region.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated chances of showers accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in Delhi-NCR as monsoon conditions become more favourable over North India.
(With inputs from agencies)
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