IMD weather forecast June 8: Heatwave alert in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, heavy rains expected in THESE states | Check details

The weather office has stated that Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states will witness heatwave like conditions. Meanwhile, some states will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Check the weather forecast for Monday

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People stand in front of an air fan to protect themselves from the heat on a hot summer day. PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that while some parts of the country will receive rainfall due to the advancing monsoon, others will witness persisting heatwave-like conditions. Rainfall is expected to lash northeastern and southern states.

Which states will receive rainfall?

The weatherman has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over isolated places in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Monday. Meanwhile, extremely heavy rainfall is also possible over Karnataka between June 8 and 10. Parts of Karnataka and Lakshadweep are likely to experience torrential rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning are also expected across Northeast India, including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are also expected in parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal.

Heatwave expected in Delhi-NCR

Delhi and the neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) will witness maximum temperatures ranging between 38-44 degrees Celsius. Heatwave-like conditions are likely to prevail over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Some of these places may also witness cloudy skies and light rain.

Light rain expected in Himachal Pradesh

The Shimla Meteorological Office on Sunday issued a yellow alert for heatwave for Tuesday and Wednesday and predicted a wet spell in the state till June 12. The yellow warning was issued for three districts, Una, Bilaspur and Solan, for Tuesday and Wednesday. It also predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places in the state for Thursday and Friday.

Light rain occurred at isolated places in the state, and Mehre received 5 mm of rain in the past 24 hours since Saturday evening, followed by Kangra 1.2 mm, Berthin 1 mm, Renuka 0.8 mm, Raipur Maidan 0.4 mm, while Sundernagar and Dharamshala received traces of rain. Tabo was the coldest at night, recording a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius, while Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 41 degrees Celsius.