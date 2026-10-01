IMD weather forecast October 2: Heavy rain in Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry; lightning and gusty winds in these states

IMD issued a heavy rain warning for Kerala, Karnataka, and Puducherry on October 2, accompanied by severe thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

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IMD weather forecast October 2: In a significant weather update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for 1 October highlights heavy to very heavy rainfall, gusty winds and thunderstorms across several regions including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. While southern states face severe weather and strong surface winds, northeastern states are expected to experience widespread precipitation. Additionally, minimum temperatures remain above normal in several parts of northern, eastern and central India. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for October 2.

IMD weather forecast October 2: Area-wise forecast

Kerala & Mahe

Rainfall : Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Read more: October 1 IMD Weather forecast: Rising heat in Delhi, widespread rain in Kerala & Coastal Karnataka | Full forecast

Thunderstorms: Accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40- 50 kmph) at isolated places.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal

Rainfall : Heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Thunderstorms: Accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

Lakshadweep

Thunderstorms: Accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places.

Karnataka

Coastal Karnataka : Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places.

South Interior Karnataka : Heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Interior Karnataka: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places.

Andhra Pradesh

Surface Winds : Strong surface winds at isolated places.

Thunderstorms: Accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places.

Odisha

Thunderstorms: Accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places.

Lowest Monsoon rainfall since 2001

India received 87.4 per cent of its long period average (LPA) rainfall during the June-September period, making it the fourth-lowest monsoon season since 2001, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. One of the main reasons for rainfall deficit this monsoon was the prevailing El Nino conditions over the tropical Pacific region which emerged in June, and have been strengthening since then, the IMD said in its monthly forecast. Currently, strong El Nino conditions are prevailing and may persist till March 2027, it said.

The country this season recorded 759.4 mm rainfall as against normal rainfall of 868.6 mm during the monsoon period, a 13 per cent deficit, the IMD said.

El Nino is one of the three phases of the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) – a climate phenomenon – and is known to have a warming effect on the planet and less monsoon rainfall in India. Its opposite phase, called La Nina, usually results in a cooling effect. ENSO also has a neutral phase.