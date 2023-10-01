Home

IMD Issues Weather Forecast And Warnings, These States To Witness Heavy Rainfall Today

India Meteorological Department puts up daily weather prediction for the different states of the country. Which parts of India according to IMD will experience heavy rainfall today, know here..

Representative Image (ANI)

New Delhi: It is now almost time for withdrawal of monsoon, however, many states are witnessing mild to heavy rainfall in recent days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regularly puts up significant weather updates, forecast and warnings with respect to different states of the country. According to the ‘All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin’ released by IMD on its official website, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa and many such states may experience mild to very heavy rainfall today and in the coming days. Read further to know the exact weather predictions by IMD in different parts of the country..

East India Weather Prediction By IMD

According to the official website, light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with heavy rainfall can be expected over Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar from October 1-4, in Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha from October 1-3 and in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 1. Isolated Heavy rainfall is very likely in North Odisha on October 1-2, in North Jharkhand on October 1 and in Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 3.

West India Weather Prediction By IMD

As mentioned in the ‘All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin’ released by IMD, for West India, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is very likely over Konkan and Goa; heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Maharashtra on October 1.

South India Weather Prediction By IMD

According to the offiical website of IMD and the ‘All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin’ released, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is expected in the ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe on October 1.

Central India Weather Prediction By IMD

Talking about Central India, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh on October 1 and October 2, 2023; a similar weather can be expected in East Madhya Pradesh on 1s and 2nd October.

Northeast India Weather Prediction By IMD

According to the website, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Meghalaya and Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during October 1-3. A similar weather is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on October 3 and October 4.

(NOTE: According to the website, there are No Significant Weather Over Rest Parts of the Country.)

