IMD weather forecast September 18: Widespread rain in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar; heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh, J&K and Punjab

IMD weather forecast September 18: In a significant weather update for the residents of India as the South-West monsoon winds start to retreat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive weather forecast bulletin outlining rainfall and thunderstorm activity across various regions of India through September 23, 2026. In its detailed forecast, the IMD has widespread rainfall with thunderstorms in some states and very heavy rainfall in other states. Here are all the details you need to know about the IMD weather forecast September 18.
|Region
|Expected Rainfall Activity & Severity
|Key Affected Dates
|Northwest India
|Widespread rainfall with thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh, J&K, and Punjab; isolated heavy falls in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Rajasthan.
|Sept 17-18
|Central India
|Fairly widespread rain in East MP, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh; isolated heavy rainfall expected in Chhattisgarh.
|Sept 17-23
|East & NE India
|Very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; widespread rain across Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
|Sept 17-23
|West India
|Widespread rainfall in Konkan & Goa, Gujarat Region and Saurashtra & Kutch with gusty winds (30-50 kmph).
|Sept 17-23
|South Peninsular India
|Fairly widespread rain in Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep; thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-60 kmph) in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
|Sept 17-23
Northwest India:
Fairly Widespread to Widespread Rainfall: Thunderstorms and lightning expected over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh and Punjab on September 17.
Isolated Heavy Rainfall: Expected over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, and Punjab on September 17 and over East Rajasthan on September 17-18.
Central India:
Scattered to Widespread Rainfall: Thunderstorm activity expected across West Madhya Pradesh (Sept 17-23), East Madhya Pradesh (Sept 17-23), Vidarbha (Sept 17-23) and Chhattisgarh (Sept 17-23).
Isolated Heavy Rainfall: Heavy spells likely over Chhattisgarh between September 20–23.
East India:
Widespread Rainfall: Active weather predicted over Andaman & Nicobar Islands (Sept 17–23), Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim (Sept 17-19), Gangetic West Bengal (Sept 17-20, Sept 23) and Odisha (Sept 21-23).
Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Spells: Isolated very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on September 17, with isolated heavy rainfall in Bihar (Sept 17-18) and Odisha (Sept 17-18).
West India:
Widespread Rainfall: Expected over Konkan & Goa (Sept 17, Sept 20–23), Gujarat Region (Sept 17-19), and Madhya Maharashtra (Sept 21-22).
Gusty Winds: Speeds reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph expected over Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Saurashtra & Kutch and Madhya Maharashtra.
South Peninsular India:
Widespread Coverage: Active spells over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep (Sept 17-23), as well as Coastal Karnataka and Telangana (Sept 20-23).
Wind Warnings: Strong gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.
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