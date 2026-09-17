IMD weather forecast September 18: Widespread rain in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar; heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh, J&K and Punjab

IMD issues all-India weather bulletin predicting widespread rainfall, heavy spells, and thunderstorms across North, East, West and South India..

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Rain update- Image for representational purposes

IMD weather forecast September 18: In a significant weather update for the residents of India as the South-West monsoon winds start to retreat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive weather forecast bulletin outlining rainfall and thunderstorm activity across various regions of India through September 23, 2026. In its detailed forecast, the IMD has widespread rainfall with thunderstorms in some states and very heavy rainfall in other states. Here are all the details you need to know about the IMD weather forecast September 18.

Region-Wise Weather Forecast Highlights

Region Expected Rainfall Activity & Severity Key Affected Dates Northwest India Widespread rainfall with thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh, J&K, and Punjab; isolated heavy falls in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Rajasthan. Sept 17-18 Central India Fairly widespread rain in East MP, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh; isolated heavy rainfall expected in Chhattisgarh. Sept 17-23 East & NE India Very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; widespread rain across Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Sept 17-23 West India Widespread rainfall in Konkan & Goa, Gujarat Region and Saurashtra & Kutch with gusty winds (30-50 kmph). Sept 17-23 South Peninsular India Fairly widespread rain in Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep; thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-60 kmph) in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Sept 17-23

Detailed Regional Breakdown