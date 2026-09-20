IMD weather forecast September 21: Heavy rain, high-speed winds to lash 13 states including Tamil Nadu, Andhra and Karnataka; check state-wise alerts and warnings

IMD issues weather forecast for Sept 20-26: Heavy rainfall, lightning and thundersqualls predicted across East and South Peninsular India.

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IMD weather forecast September 21: In a matter of alert for the residents of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued specific weather warnings for September 21, 2026, as a weather system over the East central Bay of Bengal intensifies into a depression. The top weather department has predicted that system brings widespread rain, squally winds and lightning alerts across key states in Peninsular, East and Central India. Here are all the details you need to know about the weather forecast issued by the IMD for September 21.

IMD weather forecast September 21: Region-wise forecast

South Peninsular India

Heavy Downpours Alert: Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana. Read more: IMD weather forecast September 18: Widespread rain in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar; heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh, J&K and Punjab

Widespread Coverage: Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall will prevail across Coastal Karnataka, North & South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Gusty Winds & Lightning: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph (gusting to 60 kmph) are expected over Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka.

The IMD on Sunday predicted heavy rains in some parts of Keralam over the next four days which would bring welcome relief to the state which has been reeling under rising temperatures and frequent power cuts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also said that there was a possibility of thunderstorms at isolated places in Keralam from September 20 to 21.

The weather agency also issued a yellow alert in seven districts of Keralam for the day with rains being reported from several parts of the state. A yellow alert signifies heavy rainfall between 64 mm and 115 mm.

According to IMD data, Keralam has witnessed a weak monsoon this year, with a rainfall deficit of 28 per cent from June 1 to September 17.

East & Central India

System Impact in East India: Heavy rainfall is forecasted over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and coastal Odisha as the offshore system builds. Isolated to scattered rain with lightning will affect Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Central India Spells: Fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning will continue over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, with isolated heavy downpours over Chhattisgarh.

West & Northeast India

Konkan & Western Ghats Spells: Fairly widespread rain with localized thunderstorms is expected over Konkan & Goa and parts of Madhya Maharashtra.

Northeast Activity: Isolated to scattered rainfall with lightning is forecasted across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh.

Maritime & Wind Warnings