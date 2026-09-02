IMD weather forecast September 3: Flash flood in Jharkhand, intense downpours in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh | Check detailed report

Jharkhand: The IMD issued a flash flood warning for 10 districts of Jharkhand after heavy rain lashed large parts of the state on Tuesday. Dumaria in East Singhbhum registered the highest rainfall of 217 mm since Monday, followed by Dumri in Giridih at 162.2 mm and Mahuadawar in Latehar at 146.2 mm, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to a bulletin issued by the IMD, a flash flood warning has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharsawan, West and East Singhbhum, and Simdega districts till Wednesday morning.