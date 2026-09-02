IMD weather forecast September 3: Flash flood in Jharkhand, intense downpours in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh | Check detailed report

IMD weather forecast September 3: In a matter of alert for residents from across the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall and severe weather activity across multiple regions of Northwest, Central and East India through September 8. In its recently issued forecast, key northern states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, are set to experience intense downpours alongside thunderstorm and lightning warnings. Meanwhile, persistent wet spells will continue across Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Atmospheric instability across these belts is expected to trigger heavy to very heavy localized rainfall over the coming week.
Northwest India
Uttarakhand: Widespread rain throughout Sept 2–8, with isolated heavy rain (Sept 3–8), very heavy rain (Sept 2), and thunderstorms/lightning (Sept 2–8).
Himachal Pradesh: Widespread rain (Sept 2–5) with isolated heavy rain (Sept 2–3); scattered rain expected Sept 6–8.
West Uttar Pradesh: Widespread rain (Sept 2–5) with very heavy rain (Sept 2–3) and heavy rain on Sept 4; scattered rain (Sept 6–8) and thunderstorms (Sept 2–3).
East Uttar Pradesh: Widespread rain on Sept 2 (with isolated very heavy rain) and Sept 6–7; scattered rain during Sept 3–5 and Sept 8.
Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi: Widespread rain during Sept 3–4; isolated heavy rain expected Sept 2–5; scattered rain on Sept 2 and Sept 5–8.
Punjab: Isolated heavy rain from Sept 2–5; scattered rain throughout Sept 2–8.
Rajasthan: Scattered rain in East Rajasthan (Sept 2–8, with heavy rain Sept 4–5) and West Rajasthan (Sept 3–6).
Central India
Madhya Pradesh (East & West): Widespread rain throughout Sept 2-8, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning (Sept 2–6).
Vidarbha: Widespread rain from Sept 2–6 with thunderstorms (Sept 2–4); shifts to scattered rain on Sept 7–8.
Chhattisgarh: Widespread rain on Sept 2 and Sept 7–8; scattered rain (Sept 3-6) with thunderstorms (Sept 2–6).
East & Northeast India
Andaman & Nicobar Islands / Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim: Widespread rain throughout Sept 2–8.
Bihar & Gangetic West Bengal: Widespread rain during Sept 2–3 and on Sept 8.
Jharkhand: The IMD issued a flash flood warning for 10 districts of Jharkhand after heavy rain lashed large parts of the state on Tuesday. Dumaria in East Singhbhum registered the highest rainfall of 217 mm since Monday, followed by Dumri in Giridih at 162.2 mm and Mahuadawar in Latehar at 146.2 mm, the India Meteorological Department said.
According to a bulletin issued by the IMD, a flash flood warning has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharsawan, West and East Singhbhum, and Simdega districts till Wednesday morning.
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