EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • IMD weather forecast September 3: Flash flood in Jharkhand, intense downpours in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh | Check detailed report

IMD weather forecast September 3: Flash flood in Jharkhand, intense downpours in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh | Check detailed report

The IMD has warned of flash flood risks and heavy to very heavy rainfall across Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on September 3, with gusty winds up to 65 km/h expected in several regions.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Published: September 2, 2026, 7:36 PM IST
IMD weather forecast September 3: Flash flood in Jharkhand, intense downpours in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh | Check detailed report
IMD weather update- File image

IMD weather forecast September 3: In a matter of alert for residents from across the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall and severe weather activity across multiple regions of Northwest, Central and East India through September 8. In its recently issued forecast, key northern states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, are set to experience intense downpours alongside thunderstorm and lightning warnings. Meanwhile, persistent wet spells will continue across Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Atmospheric instability across these belts is expected to trigger heavy to very heavy localized rainfall over the coming week.

IMD weather forecast September 3: Zone wise details

Northwest India

Read more: Weather Update, August 31: Heavy rain warning issued for several states – Check IMD forecasts for Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Bihar, Himachal, Bengal

  • Uttarakhand: Widespread rain throughout Sept 2–8, with isolated heavy rain (Sept 3–8), very heavy rain (Sept 2), and thunderstorms/lightning (Sept 2–8).

  • Himachal Pradesh: Widespread rain (Sept 2–5) with isolated heavy rain (Sept 2–3); scattered rain expected Sept 6–8.

  • West Uttar Pradesh: Widespread rain (Sept 2–5) with very heavy rain (Sept 2–3) and heavy rain on Sept 4; scattered rain (Sept 6–8) and thunderstorms (Sept 2–3).

  • East Uttar Pradesh: Widespread rain on Sept 2 (with isolated very heavy rain) and Sept 6–7; scattered rain during Sept 3–5 and Sept 8.

  • Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi: Widespread rain during Sept 3–4; isolated heavy rain expected Sept 2–5; scattered rain on Sept 2 and Sept 5–8.

  • Punjab: Isolated heavy rain from Sept 2–5; scattered rain throughout Sept 2–8.

  • Rajasthan: Scattered rain in East Rajasthan (Sept 2–8, with heavy rain Sept 4–5) and West Rajasthan (Sept 3–6).

Central India

  • Madhya Pradesh (East & West): Widespread rain throughout Sept 2-8, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning (Sept 2–6).

  • Vidarbha: Widespread rain from Sept 2–6 with thunderstorms (Sept 2–4); shifts to scattered rain on Sept 7–8.

  • Chhattisgarh: Widespread rain on Sept 2 and Sept 7–8; scattered rain (Sept 3-6) with thunderstorms (Sept 2–6).

East & Northeast India

  • Andaman & Nicobar Islands / Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim: Widespread rain throughout Sept 2–8.

  • Bihar & Gangetic West Bengal: Widespread rain during Sept 2–3 and on Sept 8.

  • Jharkhand:  The IMD issued a flash flood warning for 10 districts of Jharkhand after heavy rain lashed large parts of the state on Tuesday. Dumaria in East Singhbhum registered the highest rainfall of 217 mm since Monday, followed by Dumri in Giridih at 162.2 mm and Mahuadawar in Latehar at 146.2 mm, the India Meteorological Department said.

    According to a bulletin issued by the IMD, a flash flood warning has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharsawan, West and East Singhbhum, and Simdega districts till Wednesday morning.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.