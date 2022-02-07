New Delhi: Severe cold day conditions are likely to continue in Uttar Pradesh for the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin on Monday. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours; cold day over West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and abate thereafter, it said.Also Read - IMD Predicts Severe Cold Day Conditions In UP; Rainfall Likely In Delhi

However, the weather agency also said that “gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degree Celsius is very likely over most parts of northwest, central, and west India during the next 3 days and then gradual fall by 2-4 degree Celsius during subsequent 2 days.” Also Read - Delhi Records Coldest Day For February In 19 Years, Fourth Lowest Temperature In 70 Years

Moreover, rains are expected in some states for the next couple of days under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the IMD bulletin said. It said that fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over east Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on February 9. Also Read - Strong Winds, Rains Bring Winter Chill Back in Delhi-NCR; Air Quality Improves Slightly

2. Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh & north Rajasthan on 09th February. Isolated hailstorm likely over West Uttar Pradesh on 09th February. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 7, 2022

The IMD further predicted that dense to very dense fog may envelope isolated parts in night/morning hours over Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days, over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next 2 days and over Odisha on February 8-9.

(With inputs from agency)