New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, parts of Gujarat and north Rajasthan are likely to witness cold wave to severe cold wave conditions over the next 5 days. The mercury is predicted to drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in most parts of northwest India, adjoining central India and Gujarat over the next four to five days, it said. The minimum temperature in most parts of east India and Maharashtra may also drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next 4 days.

In a statement, the IMD said, "Cold wave/severe cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Saurashtra and Kutch during December 17 to December 21; over north Rajasthan during December 18 to December 21; over West Uttar Pradesh during December 19 to December 21 and over Gujarat region on December 19 and 20."

Dense to very dense fog is predicted in the morning hours in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana on Friday and Saturday and over northwest Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Friday. "Ground frost conditions in the morning hours in isolated pockets very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch, Punjab and Haryana during the next four days," the IMD said.

Cold Wave and Fog Warning:

Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4° Celcius over most parts of Northwest and adjoining Central India and Gujarat State during next four to five days and by 2-3° Celcius over most parts of East India and Maharashtra during the next four days.

Cold Wave/Severe Cold Wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Saurashtra and Kutch from December 17 to 21; over north Rajasthan from December 18 to 21; over Western Uttar Pradesh from December 19 to 21 and over Gujarat region on December 19 and 20, 2021.

Dense/Very dense fog in the morning hours at isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana on December 17 and 18; over northwest Rajasthan, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on December 17, 2021.

Ground frost conditions during the morning hours in isolated pockets very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch, Punjab and Haryana during next four days.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or lower and is 4.5 notches below normal.

A severe cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.