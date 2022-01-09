New Delhi: The mercury is likely to dip in northwest India, including Delhi, during the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The ongoing intense precipitation spell over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains will continue during the next 24 hours and significantly decrease thereafter, it said.Also Read - IMD Issues Fresh Avalanche Alert As Most Places In Kashmir Witness Heavy Snowfall

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh on January 9, the IMD said. It further forecasts that isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and decrease thereafter. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during January 9-12. Also Read - Avalanche Warning Issued As Higher Reaches Of J&K Receive Moderate To Heavy Snowfall

IMD’s rain alert for these states

For Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha, the IMD predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during January 11-13. In north east India, scattered to widespread rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during January 11-13 and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall may occur over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on January 12-13. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Waterlogging In Parts Of Chennai Following Heavy Rainfall

For the past 24 hours, the IMD informed that isolated hailstorms occurred over Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha while minimum temperatures remained above normal by 3-5 degrees Celsius over many parts of Northwest and central India and near normal over the remaining parts of North India. There was a very dense fog in isolated pockets over eastern Bihar in the last 24 hours while dense fog engulfed isolated pockets of northeast Rajasthan, it added.

(With inputs from IANS)