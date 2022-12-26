IMD Alert! Dense Fog To Prevail In These States Over Next 5 Days; Cold Wave Engulfs Punjab, Himachal, Rajasthan | Full Forecast

Biting cold, dense fog to continue for few days in northern half of India while the southern tip will continue to witness rainfall. Check full IMD forecast for today and upcoming days here.

Delhi: With every passing day parts of India are battering with foggy mornings and cold nights. Time for the chilly, biting cold has arrived. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for dense fog in northern India. Dense to very dense fog like conditions might prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan over the next 3-4 days.

As dense fog is due to blanket several parts in India, severe cold wave is likely to engulf Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kutch over the next 2 days

Delhi Reels Under Chilly Weather

A cold wave swept parts of Delhi on Sunday with the minimum temperature dropping to 3 degrees Celsius in the Ridge area, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the IMD, a few places in the capital also reported a cold day – when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

Dense fog and cold wave conditions are predicted at most places in the city on Monday.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius — three notches below normal. According to the IMD, “very dense” fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is “dense”, 201 and 500 “moderate”, and 501 and 1,000 “shallow”.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below normal.

Southern India To Receive Heavy Downpour

While most of India is shivering down with temperature dropping everyday, rainfall is likely to occur over south coastal Tamil Nadu today and tomorrow.

Battle For Coldest Days Begins

The night temperatures plunged further in Kashmir valley on Sunday with Srinagar, Pahalgam and Kupwara regions recording coldest night of the season so far with -5.8 degree celcius.

One of the harshest winter periods of 40 days, called Chillai Kalan, has begun in Kashmir. Chillai Kalan is a Persian term meaning ‘major cold’. The ongoing cold wave is said to reach its peak with Kashmir’s mountains covered in snow for weeks, and the famous Dal Lake also reaching freezing point.