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IMD weather forecast: Yellow alert for Delhi, intense heatwave in Gujarat, Maharashtra, rain, storms across these states | Full report

IMD weather forecast: Yellow alert for Delhi, intense heatwave in Gujarat, Maharashtra, rain, storms across these states | Full report

The IMD has placed Delhi under a yellow alert while predicting intense heatwave conditions in Gujarat and Maharashtra

Rain lashes city- PTI image

IMD weather update: In a major weather update amid the start of new month in India, rain and thunderstorms over the past week have brought down temperatures, offering relief from the intense heat in several parts of the country. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that these mixed weather conditions will persist, with further rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds and heatwave warnings likely in different regions over the coming days. Here are all the details you need to know about the IMD weather update and predictions issued by the weather department on rain, monsoon and heatwave.

When will monsoon arrive in India?

As per the update, rainfall in May is most likely to be above normal over India, barring some parts of east, northeast and east central India, where below-normal rainfall is expected. On the onset of the southwest monsoon, Mohapatra said, “The monsoon may arrive over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands around May 14-16.”

Also read: Delhi weather: Light rains lash parts of capital, bring respite from scorching heat | Video

According to IMD, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to be around 36-38 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26-28 degrees.

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IMD weather update for Delhi NCR: Yellow alert issued for rain

The IMD has issued an yellow alert for the national capital next two days indicating possible weather disturbances.

“An IMD official stated, “A spell of very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 30-40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, is likely to occur on Sunday.”

Also read: Delhi Weather: IMD issues yellow alert for light rain, thunderstorm; When will heatwave grip the city? Check forecast

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet, said, ” A fresh western disturbance is expected to influence the region in the coming days, leading to a cyclonic circulation over adjoining areas. Light rain might occur in parts of the city for the next few days, and there is no possibility of a heatwave at least for the next week.”

What has IMD predicted on Above-normal heatwave in Indian cities?

According to the the India Meteorological Department (IMD), above-normal heatwave days are likely in some parts of the foothills of the Himalayas, east coast states, Gujarat and Maharashtra in May. The weather department has also highlighted that the rainfall averaged over the country as a whole during May is most likely to be above normal, with the onset of the southwest monsoon over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands expected around May 14-16.

(With inputs from agencies)

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