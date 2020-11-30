Chennai: Still recovering from the effects of Cyclone Nivar, which landed over Tamil Nadu as a very severe cyclonic storm on November 26, southern peninsular India is now bracing for another potential cyclone in the coming week. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi Speaks to Tamil Nadu CM, Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh From PMNRF

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a well marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is very likely to concentrate into a depression on Monday and bring moderate to heavy and extremely heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next four days. Also Read - After Nivar, Now Another Cyclone Forming Over Bay of Bengal, Likely to Intensify Further

Confirming the same, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said that steps have been taken by the government for the safe return of 200 plus Tamil Nadu boats -engaged in deep sea fishing- with the help of Coast Guard, who have also been provided with the location of the vessels. “Of the total 218 boats, eight have returned safely,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar Crosses Coast Near Pondicherry; 3 Killed, Over 1,000 Trees Uprooted in Tamil Nadu

Authorities in Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Lakshadweep have been requested to allow Tamil Nadu boats in their fishing harbours and to render them assistance, the minister said.

The low pressure area on Saturday over south Andaman sea and adjoining areas of southeast Bay of Bengal has organised into a well marked low pressure area, the Regional Meteorological Centre here said.

An updated RMC bulletin said the well marked low pressure area “is very likely to concentrate into a depression during next 24 hours and likely to intensify further thereafter. It is likely to move westnorthwestwards and reach near south Tamil Nadu coast around December 2.”

Sunday: Forecast for today (Sunday) predicted that heavy rainfall over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and thunderstorms with lightning over Kerala and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 45-55 km/hr, gusting to 65 km/hr (almost depression strength) may prevail over the South-East and adjoining South-West Bay of Bengal and the South Andaman Sea.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Monday: Thunderstorms with lightning may break out over Kerala and Lakshadweep. Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 45-55 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr is likely over South-West and adjoining South-East Bay of Bengal and the Gulf of Mannar.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Tuesday: The depression is expected to intensify twice over to become a cyclone with heavy to very heavy rainfall lashing South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala and heavy rain over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and North Kerala.

Thunderstorms with lightning may be unleashed over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Wednesday: The projected cyclone would bring widespread rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Lakshadweep, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Rayalaseema on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorms and lightning is forecast over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on these days, while it would be extremely heavy over South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala on Wednesday.

Isolated heavy falls with moderate thunderstorms and lightning is forecast also South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday and over Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and the Lakshadweep area on Wednesday.