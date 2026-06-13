IMD Weather update Today June 13: Heatwave conditions likely in Marathwada, Telangana, Vidarbha, West Rajasthan; Light rain expected in Delhi-NCR by evening

According to the India Meteorological Department(IMD) forecast, heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Marathawada during June 12 and June 13.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/imd-weather-today-june-130626-light-rain-expected-in-delhi-ncr-by-evening-wind-speed-gusting-60-kmph-heatwave-conditions-likely-marathwada-telangana-vidarbha-west-rajasthan-scattered-rain-haryana-8444990/ Copy

Thiruvananthapuram: Commuters move amid rain, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, June 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)

IMD Weather Update: India is expected to experience a range of weather conditions across regions, including rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in some areas. In contrast, others will continue to experience hot and humid conditions. For those in the areas experiencing rain, they could experience very short periods of rain, lightning, and high winds, while the rest of the country will be experiencing hot daytime temperatures. Commuters are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and local advisories, as changing conditions could impact daily activities, transportation, and outdoor plans.

In which parts of India will heat wave conditions prevail?

According to the India Meteorological Department(IMD) forecast, heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Marathawada during June 12 and June 13; Telangana during June 12 and June 13; Vidarbha during June 12 to 16; West Rajasthan during June 12 to 13, 2026.

Also Read: Delhi weather today June 12: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 60 kmph

Isolated to scattered rainfall activity is likely to continue across parts of north India over the next few days. According to the forecast, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad may receive isolated to scattered rainfall between June 14 and June 18. “Isolated to Scattered rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 13th-18th June; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 14th-18th June,” IMD stated.

Isolated to Scattered rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh between June 14 and June 18; East Uttar Pradesh during June 12 to June 13 and on June 18; West Rajasthan during June 12 to June 17; East Rajasthan during June 12 to June 18, 2026.

Isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during June 13 to 14; Himachal Pradesh during June 13 to 16; Uttarakhand during June 13 to 15, 2026.

What will be the weather in Haryana, Chandigarh Delhi, Punjab?

Isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, and Punjab during June 13 to 14; East Uttar Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on June 13; West Rajasthan during June 14 to 17; East Rajasthan during June 14 to 18, 2026.

‘Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over

East Madhya Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh during 14th-16th June; Vidarbha during 12th-13th June and on

16th June; Chhattisgarh during 13th-16th June, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50

kmph) likely over Vidarbha during 14th-15th June,” IMD stated.

As per the weather department, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during June 12 to 18; Gangetic West Bengal during June 12 to June 15; Jharkhand and Odisha during June 12 to 13; and Bihar on June 13.

Also Read: IMD weather update for June 12: Heavy rainfall, storm warning for many states, with wind speeds up to 90 km/h in many districts

Theweather department stated, “Isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 13th-18th June; Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 12th-16th June; Jharkhand during 14th-18th June; Bihar on 14th June; Odisha during 14th-16th June, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Bihar during 15th-17th June.”

The IMD stated, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Jharkhand on 12th June; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 12th-15th June and on 18th June; Bihar during 12th-13th June; Odisha during 12th-14th June with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 16th-17th June.”

IMD Weather Update: Delhi-NCR weather forecast

June 13: Partly cloudy sky. A spell of very light rain/light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph towards afternoon/evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 36°C to 38°C and 22°C to 24°C, respectively. The minimum temperatures will be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at many places with markedly below normal (-5.1°C or less) at isolated places, and the maximum temperatures will be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at many places with below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at isolated places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the southeast direction with surface wind speed up to 20 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will gradually increase up to 25 kmph from the southeast direction during the afternoon. The wind speed will decrease up to 20 kmph from the southeast direction during evening and night.

June 14: Partly cloudy sky. Possibility of thundery development towards afternoon/evening. The maximum

and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 37°C to 39°C and 23°C to 25°C, respectively. The minimum temperatures will be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at many places with below

normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at isolated places, and the maximum temperatures will be appreciably below normal (- 3.1°C to -5.0°C) at many places with below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at isolated places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the southeast direction with surface wind speed up to 18 kmph during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will increase becoming up to 22 kmph from the west direction during the afternoon. The wind speed will decrease up to 18 kmph from the northwest direction during evening and night.