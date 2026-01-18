Home

Weather update January 19: Cold wave, rain, snowfall and strong winds; check detailed forecast for Delhi, UP, Bihar and J&K

Residents from across North India can note that there will be no respite expected from the cold wave on January 19.

Cold Wave fog alert

Weather update January 19: The new year brought freezing winters for North India along with intensive cold waves. As the first half of the month comes to its end, the temperatures across North India have seen a further dip with a biting winter tightening its grip across north India, bringing a mix of cold waves, rain, snowfall and strong winds. The cold wave has intensified across the country ranging from the plains of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to the national capital Delhi and the hills of Jammu and Kashmir. Here are all the details you need to note about the Weather update for January 19.

Bihar Weather update January 19: Cold wave to continue

The people of Bihar are bracing for another challenging day, marked by low temperatures, strong morning winds and warnings that call for extra caution, especially during early hours as the state will continue to face severe cold conditions tomorrow, January 19. Therefore, residents can note that there is no respite expected from the cold wave, which has been described as dangerous in several districts.

Important cities of Bihar like Patna, Gaya, Jehanabad, East Champaran, Saran, Ara, Buxar, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Darbhanga and Madhubani are likely to remain under the grip of intense cold. Moreover, morning travel could be particularly difficult and people are advised to stay alert and take precautions while stepping out during early hours.

Uttar Pradesh Weather update January 19: Rain expected

In Uttar Pradesh, a cold wave warning has been issued for more than 10 districts on January 19. As per the IMD forecast, morning winds blowing at speeds of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour are expected in Deoria, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Noida, Jhansi, Agra and Mathura. While the cold will dominate tomorrow, rain is also expected in some areas between January 22 and January 24.

Delhi weather update January 19: Cold wave to intensify

In Delhi, rain is expected this coming Friday, while on January 19 the maximum temperature will be around 21 degrees Celsius and the minimum near 9 degrees Celsius. Also, morning winds of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour will add to the chill, further intensifying the cold wave.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update January 19

Last but not the least, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted of light to moderate rain and snowfall are likely at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir on January 19.

