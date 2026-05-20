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20 May weather update: Dehradun and Haridwar temperatures near 40°C, Rishikesh witnesses intense heatwave, IMD issues alert

20 May weather update: Dehradun and Haridwar temperatures near 40°C, Rishikesh witnesses intense heatwave, IMD issues alert

Owing to the dry weather, intense sunlight, and hot winds, heatwave-like conditions have developed in several areas, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Roorkee, and Udham Singh Nagar.

Heatwave in India (PTI)

New Delhi: Residents across Delhi-NCR experienced the hottest day of the season on Tuesday as temperatures surged across the region, with several areas recording above 46°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday to Friday, warning that the mercury could climb further in the coming days. Not only Delhi, the heatwave is increasing difficulties for the people in the plains of Uttarakhand.

Owing to the dry weather, intense sunlight, and hot winds, heatwave-like conditions have developed in several areas, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Roorkee, and Udham Singh Nagar. The weather department has issued a heatwave alert for the plains of the state for the next two days. Temperatures have risen several degrees above normal, making roads appear deserted during the daytime as people consider staying indoors at homes and offices safer.

ALSO READ: IMD issues Yellow alert for national capital as city records rising temperatures

Dehradun’s maximum temperature was recorded at 39.7°C, around 6.5°C above normal. Residents say that on Tuesday, the impact of strong sunlight was visible in Dehradun and nearby areas from the morning itself.

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Here are some of the key details:

People residing in Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Roorkee witnessed a scorching heatwave and dry wind.

The impact of intense sunlight and hot winds is clearly visible in other plain regions of Uttarakhand, including Haridwar, Rishikesh, Roorkee, and nearby areas.

During the afternoon, hot winds are making life difficult for people.

Experts say that due to continuously rising temperatures and dry weather conditions, the impact of the heatwave could become even more severe.

Risk of heat stroke and dehydration due to heatwave

Doctors have warned that negligence during a heatwave can lead to serious health problems.

Extreme heat and hot winds may cause issues such as heat stroke, dehydration, dizziness, vomiting, headaches, and fainting.

Advice to avoid sunlight from 12 PM to 4 PM

The administration and health department have asked the residents to avoid going out unnecessarily between 12 PM and 4 PM as the impact of sunlight is at its peak between these hours. They further added that if going outside is necessary, people must cover their head and face with a cloth, wear light-colored clothing, and drink sufficient water.

Also read: Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? National capital records above-normal night temperature – IMD issues rainfall alert – Check forecast here

Temperature rising even in hilly regions

Temperatures have also started increasing in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand along with the plains. In major hill stations like Mussoorie and Nainital, temperatures are currently around 6 degrees Celsius above normal.

However, there is a possibility of partial cloud cover in the hilly areas from Thursday, which may provide some relief from the intense heat.

Heat wave alert for these districts for two days

According to the Meteorological Center, a heat wave alert has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and nearby plain areas. Temperatures may rise further during these two days.

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