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IMD Weather Forecast April 23: Heatwaves likely across northwest, central, eastern states; heavy rainfall expected in AP, Assam, Meghalaya, check details inside

IMD Weather Forecast April 23: Heatwaves likely across northwest, central, eastern states; heavy rainfall expected in AP, Assam, Meghalaya, check details inside

IMD Weather Update April 23: The weather department has issued a fresh update regarding the heatwaves and rainfall in several cities and states of India. Scroll down for details.

(Representational Image)

Weather update April 23: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh update regarding the weather in several cities and states. The weather department has warned of the conditions of a heatwave across the regions of northwest, central, and eastern India in the upcoming 4-5 days. During this time, several regions are expected to experience rainfall, thunderstorms, and heavy downpours.

Heatwave conditions

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the intense heatwave conditions are likely to continue in the plains of northwest and central India. The parts of eastern India are also expected to witness an increase in temperatures, which may make the days quite uncomfortable for the residents. The people have been advised to take necessary precautionary measures, remain hydrated to avoid dehydration, and avoid moving out of the houses during peak hours of the afternoon.

Rains and storms in Northeast India

Northeast India is expected to receive rainfall this week. The states like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness conditions like thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. In addition, some areas may also witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the days to come.

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Rainfall in eastern and southern regions

The states of eastern India, like West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall. Furthermore, they may witness thunderstorms over the next few days. In the Southern Indian states like Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, there may be scattered rainfall with lightning and gusty winds.

Weather in Northwest and Western India

The states like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may witness light rain or snowfall and thunderstorms. In addition, regions like Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana may receive light rainfall between April 26 and 28. In the western indian states like Maharashtra and Goa, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely to happen.

The forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) highlights an amalgamation of heat and active weather systems in the country. When some regions may battle high temperatures, others may find themselves preparing for rainfall and storms.

मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी मुख्य बिंदु

(i) उत्तर-पश्चिम, मध्य भारत और पूर्वी भारत के मैदानी इलाकों के अधिकांश भागों में अगले 4-5 दिनों के दौरान उष्ण लहर चलने की संभावना है। (ii) उत्तर-पूर्व और पूर्वी भारत के कुछ हिस्सों में इस सप्ताह के दौरान छिटपुट से लेकर व्यापक वर्षा के साथ-साथ… pic.twitter.com/eeaEH0Afqu — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 22, 2026

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