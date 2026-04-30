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Rain likely in Delhi, UP, and Bihar over the next 48 hours; temperatures set to drop in 18 states as IMD issues thunderstorm and heavy rainfall alert

Rain likely in Delhi, UP, and Bihar over the next 48 hours; temperatures set to drop in 18 states as IMD issues thunderstorm and heavy rainfall alert

Amid intense heat in Uttar Pradesh, the weather suddenly changed on Wednesday, bringing dust storms and rainfall to several districts, providing significant relief to people.

IMD issues Rainfall alert for New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh (AI Image)

New Delhi: Are you planning to travel this week? If yes, then we have some important updates for you. The country is set to witness sharply contrasting weather conditions over the coming days. Severe heatwave conditions are likely in some parts, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over the Northeast and parts of eastern India.

As per the India Meteorological Department, a drop of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in temperature is expected. On Thursday, the weather department issued an alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in 45 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow.

ALSO READ: Relief for North India as rain lashes states; IMD forecasts wet spell across these areas

According to the IMD, states including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Bihar are likely to experience dust storms with wind speeds of 50 to 60 km/h, along with light rainfall, lightning strikes, and the possibility of hailstorms.

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ALSO READ: Delhi rains: Delhi-NCR gets relief from severe heatwave as rain lashes parts of the national capital

Here are some of the key details:

In the hilly states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir, higher-altitude areas are likely to witness thunderstorms, rainfall, and snowfall due to the impact of a western disturbance.

A weak cyclonic circulation over South India may bring thunderstorms and heavy rainfall to five states until April 30.

Heavy showers are expected in Rayalaseema, several parts of Maharashtra, and the Western Ghats region.

Northeast India, West Bengal, and Jharkhand are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds and rain.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Update:

Amid intense heat in Uttar Pradesh, the weather suddenly changed on Wednesday, bringing dust storms and rainfall to several districts, providing significant relief to people. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for around 50 districts.

These include Banda, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Bahraich, Sitapur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Moradabad, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, and Badaun, among others.

Rain with thunderstorms expected in these districts of Bihar

The sudden change in weather created widespread damage in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Wednesday. Incidents of dust storms, rainfall, hailstorms, and lightning led to the deaths of 13 people in Uttar Pradesh, while 12 others were injured.

In Bihar, four people, including three women, also lost their lives. The worst impact in Uttar Pradesh was seen in the Awadh region. The weather department has issued a warning for Thursday, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in 45 districts of the state, including Lucknow.

Storms, rainfall, and hailstorms in various parts of Bihar caused significant damage to crops, including maize, mango, litchi, and vegetables. In Madhubani alone, mango crops spread over nearly 7,000 hectares were affected.

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