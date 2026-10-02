IMD Weather Update Today: Rain likely in Mumbai, pollution rises in Delhi, monsoon withdraws from THIS state

Delhi witnessed its most polluted start to October in four years on Thursday, with the city's air quality slipping into the 'moderate' category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 166, according to data.

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New Delhi: The state of Maharashtra has been witnessing a dry spell for the last few days. The government has also declared a drought, calling the situation dire. Crops have wilted due to a lack of water, while there is a severe shortage of drinking water. The effects of El Niño are also being felt across the country. Now, the monsoon’s return has begun.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a major warning. Atmospheric conditions are conducive to the return of the monsoon. There is a possibility of rain accompanied by lightning at isolated places in Konkan and western Maharashtra. Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to rise in other parts of the state. A low-pressure area is currently active over northern Myanmar and eastern Bangladesh.

Mumbai Weather Update:

As per the latest weather update, Mumbai is expected to see partly cloudy skies in the city and suburbs on Friday. The average rainfall recorded between 8 am on October 1 and 8 am on October 2 was 0.00 mm in the city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs.

A high tide of 3.57 metres is expected at 3:05 pm on Friday. Another high tide of 3.81 metres is forecast at 4:25 am on October 3. A low tide of 0.92 metres is expected at 9:08 pm on Friday, while another low tide of 2.22 metres is forecast at 10:28 am on October 3.

Delhi sees most polluted start to October in four years, AQI at 166

Delhi recorded its most polluted start to October in four years on Thursday, with the city’s air quality slipping to the ‘moderate’ category and the AQI settling at 166, according to data.

The last time the national capital recorded a higher AQI on October 1 was in 2022, when the index stood at 186, also in the ‘moderate’ category, according to Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

Of the 44 monitoring stations in the national capital, 37 recorded air quality in the ‘moderate’ category, while five stations were in the ‘poor’ category and two in the ‘satisfactory’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Conditions favourable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from HP in 2-3 days

Conditions are favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from Himachal Pradesh in the next two to three days, the Shimla Met office said on Thursday.

The monsoon had hit the state on June 30 this year.

During the monsoon season from July 1 to September 29, the Himalayan state received 652.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 733.4 mm, recording a deficit of 11 per cent, officials said.

Weather remained mainly dry in the state in the 24 hours until 4 pm on Thursday. The Met office has issued a yellow warning predicting thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in isolated parts of the state on October 6 and 7 and a wet spell from October 5 to 7.

In a related development, authorities evacuated inhabitants of five houses at Surugaon village in Shimla district on Thursday. The move came as a threat loomed large in the area after landslides in the mountains in the last few days.