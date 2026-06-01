IMD Weather Update: Will it rain in Delhi today? IMD issues alert for these states; Check state-wise status here

The highest maximum temperature was recorded at 42.6 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, while the lowest was at 18.2 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, the weather department said.

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IMD Weather Update (PTI)

New Delhi: Several states in India witnessed overcast skies, along with sporadic rainfall on Sunday, keeping the mercury subdued in most parts. The National Capital also saw a drastic fall in temperatures, with weather experts attributing the cooler conditions to rain and thunderstorm activity associated with an ongoing western disturbance over Rajasthan and central Pakistan.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast moderate to severe thunderstorm activity with squally wind speed of up to 90 kmph over northwest, central and adjoining east India. The weather department has also informed that the northwest monsoon may advance into parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the next three-four days.

Also Read: 30 mins of dust and only dust as it covers Rajasthan’s Churu, leaving residents gasping and vehicles stranded in broad daylight | VIDEO

Heavy Downpour in Uttarakhand:

Uttarakhand has witnessed heavy downpours and adverse weather conditions on Sunday, triggering disruptions across the state. The downpour has also led to the temporary suspension of the Kedarnath Yatra and leaving hundreds of pilgrims stranded. The restriction was lifted later in the day as rains ceased and weather conditions improved.

A major tragedy was also been averted at the Sri Reetha Sahib Gurdwara in Champawat district after the rescue of more than 50 pilgrims who were trapped in a swollen river during the annual Jod Mela.

Maximum temperatures across both the plains and hills of Uttarakhand remained markedly below normal over Saturday and Sunday. In Dehradun, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 26.6 degrees Celsius and 17.0 degrees Celsius, which were nine and five degrees below normal, respectively.

According to the IMD, high-altitude areas of the state located at 3,800 metres and above are likely to receive snowfall. The weather office has issued a yellow ‘watch’ warning, alerting residents about potential atmospheric disruptions, including risk of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, and intense to very intense spells of rain.

Thick Cloud of dust in Jaisalmer:

A thick cloud of dust was seen rising on the horizon in the Jaisalmer district before moving towards inhabited areas, reducing visibility and intensifying wind conditions. However, no damage or casualty was reported.

Light to moderate rainfall was also recorded in the state in some areas. The highest maximum temperature was recorded at 42.6 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, while the lowest was at 18.2 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, the weather department said.

IMD Weather Update:

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees below normal

Most of the IMD stations are seeing temperatures lower than the seasonal average.

The IMD announced a yellow alert with a forecast of generally cloudy skies with light rain or thunderstorms at a few places in the city.

The minimum temperature is expected to settle at 25 degrees and the maximum at 36 degrees on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise from Monday as the current spell of rain activity weakens and moves away from the region

In Himachal Pradesh, several parts received light to moderate rainfall over Saturday and Sunday, with Naina Devi recording the highest rainfall at 46.4 mm.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were reported from Shimla, Jubberhatti, Sundernagar, Kangra, Jot and Murari Devi.

Kukumseri was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius

Una recorded the highest maximum temperature at 33.4 degrees Celsius.

A day after rain lashed several parts of Haryana and Punjab, maximum temperatures hovered much below the normal limits in the two states, including their common capital Chandigarh. In Uttar Pradesh, the state capital, Lucknow received 2.4 mm of rainfall, and the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.3 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees below the normal seasonal average, the meteorological department said.

Thunderstorm/lightning accompanied by gusty winds is very likely at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh and eastern Uttar Pradesh, the meteorological department said.

Meanwhile, most places in Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing normal weather conditions, with Srinagar recording a maximum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, the met office said on Sunday. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed day temperatures higher by around 2.4 degrees.

The IMD has forecast isolated showers at some places over the next 72 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, with fairly widespread rains expected to lash the Union territory on June 4.

(With PTI Inputs)