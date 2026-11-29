IMD Weather Update Today: Dense fog in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram; rain likely in these states

According to the weather department, several states in North India may witness reduced visibility due to dense morning fog, while rainfall is likely to continue in parts of South India.

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IMD Weather Update Today

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the weather will remain varied across different parts of the country on Sunday. As per the weather department, several states in North India may experience reduced visibility due to dense fog in the morning, while rain is likely to continue in some parts of South India.

Weather activity will be particularly intense over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 40–50 kmph are expected. Wind gusts may reach up to 60 kmph. Rain is also likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep. Most other parts of the country are expected to experience dry weather.

Here are some of the key updates:

According to the IMD forecast, several parts of South India may witness rainfall activity on November 29.

Light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Rain may also occur at isolated places in Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep.

Scattered rainfall is likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema as well.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands may experience thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds of 30–40 kmph.

Winds over the sea are likely to reach speeds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph.

Delhi Weather Update:

People in the national capital may face difficulties on Sunday morning due to dense fog.

The IMD has issued a dense fog warning for Delhi.

Visibility is likely to remain low during the morning hours, potentially affecting traffic movement.

Dry weather is expected during the day, and no rainfall warning has been issued.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Update:

Dense fog is likely in some parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning.

The weather department has issued a dense fog alert for both eastern and western Uttar Pradesh.

Visibility may be affected during the morning hours.

No rainfall is expected in the state, and the weather is likely to remain largely dry throughout the day.

Bihar Weather Update:

No major change in weather is expected in Bihar on Sunday.

Skies are likely to remain clear across most parts of the state, with no rainfall activity expected.

Light cold may be felt during the morning and nighttime hours in the final days of November.

At present, there is no major alert for rainfall or dense fog in the state.

Punjab Weather Update:

Dense fog may occur in some parts of Punjab on Sunday morning.

The weather department has issued a warning regarding reduced visibility in the state.

Fog may affect road traffic during the morning hours.

However, dry weather is expected during the day, and no rainfall alert has been issued.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Update:

Some parts of Himachal Pradesh may witness dense fog on Sunday morning.

The IMD has issued a warning regarding dense fog in the state.

Visibility may be particularly low in lower-altitude and plain areas.

No major warning has been issued for rain or snowfall on November 29.

How Will the Weather Be in Uttarakhand Today?

Weather conditions are expected to remain normal in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Most parts of the state are unlikely to witness rainfall.

Cold conditions may persist in the mountainous areas during the morning and nighttime hours.

The weather department has not issued any major alert for heavy rain or snowfall for November 29.

How Will the Weather Be in Haryana Today?

Haryana (November 29—Dense Fog Alert): Dense fog is likely in several parts of Haryana on Sunday morning. The weather department has issued a dense fog warning for Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi as well. Reduced visibility during the morning hours may cause difficulties for motorists. No rainfall is expected in the state, and dry weather is likely to prevail.

How Will the Weather Be in Rajasthan Today?

Rajasthan (November 29—Dry Weather): Rajasthan is expected to experience dry weather on Sunday. Rain is unlikely across most parts of western and eastern Rajasthan. Temperatures may drop during the final days of November, bringing colder conditions at night. However, no fresh major cold wave alert has been issued for the state for November 29.

How Will the Weather Be in Tamil Nadu Today?

Tamil Nadu (November 29—Rain in Several Areas): Rainfall activity is likely to continue in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. According to the weather department, light to moderate rain may occur at some places in the state. Rain is also likely at isolated places in Puducherry and Karaikal. Some areas may also experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. However, no fresh warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for Sunday.

How Will the Weather Be in Kerala Today?

Kerala (November 29—Rain in Several Areas): Rain is likely at some places in Kerala on Sunday. According to the weather department’s forecast, rainfall activity may continue in Kerala as well as Mahe. However, rainfall is expected to remain limited to some areas. No major warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for the state for November 29.