IMD weather update for June 12: Heavy rainfall, storm warning for many states, with wind speeds up to 90 km/h in many districts

Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 90 km/h. Fishermen have been advised to stay alert, while Hailstorm warnings have also been issued for five states.

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New Delhi: Weather conditions across the country are set to deteriorate once again. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), warnings for rain and storms have been issued for 15 states—including UP, Bihar, and Delhi—over the next 10 hours. Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 90 km/h. Fishermen have been advised to stay alert, while Hailstorm warnings have also been issued for five states. Check the weather update if you are planning a trip to hilly states.

Strong winds could uproot large trees. A cyclonic circulation is developing over southern Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, northern Madhya Pradesh, northern Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and the Gangetic plains of West Bengal. Here we look at the weather conditions for today, June 12.

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Rain And Storm Warning For 15 States

According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast, warnings for heavy rain and storms have been issued for 15 states: UP, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam. Wind speeds could reach 85–90 km/h during this time. There is a risk of lightning strikes and associated damage in the eastern states.

Delhi Weather Today

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain and storms for Delhi for today, June 12. Wind speeds are expected to range between 70 and 80 km/h. Meanwhile, in Delhi, the maximum temperature is expected to be 36°C and the minimum 27°C on June 12.

UP Weather Today

Alerts for heavy rain, storms, and large hailstones have been issued for Meerut, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Aligarh, Agra, Mathura, Kanpur, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Bulandshahr, Rampur, Sitapur, Bahraich, Hamirpur, Siddharthnagar, Kushinagar, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, and Lalitpur. Strong winds reaching speeds of 80 km/h may occur during this period. In Lucknow, the maximum temperature will be 36°C and the minimum 28°C today, June 12.

Bihar Weather Today

Warnings for moderate to heavy rain and storms have been issued for Patna, West Champaran, East Champaran, Saran, Siwan, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Supaul, Purnia, Araria, Bhagalpur, Munger, Khagaria, and Begusarai. Wind speeds could reach 60 to 70 km/h. Today, June 12, Patna’s maximum temperature will reach 37°C, with a minimum of 29°C.

Jharkhand Weather Today

Warnings for heavy rain, storms, and hailstorms have been issued for Ranchi, Palamu, Khunti, Gumla, Simdega, Lohardaga, West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum, Dumka, Sahibganj, Hazaribagh, and Jamshedpur. Stormy winds reaching speeds of 65 km/h may occur. Meanwhile, Ranchi’s maximum temperature will be 32°C and the minimum 23°C.

Uttarakhand Weather Today

Warnings for rain and storms have been issued for Rudraprayag, Nainital, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, and Tehri Garhwal. Winds will blow at speeds of 60 km/h during this period. Meanwhile, in Dehradun, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 31°C and the minimum 23°C on June 12.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Today

Alerts for rain and storms have been issued for Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Kangra, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, and Hamirpur. Strong winds blowing at 55–60 km/h are expected. In Manali, the maximum temperature will reach 11°C and the minimum 3°C today.

Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today

Warnings for rain and storms in Jammu & Kashmir have been issued for Udhampur, Anantnag, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, Mirpur, Kupwara, and Jammu. Winds will blow at speeds of 60–70 km/h. In Srinagar, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 23°C and the minimum 13°C today (June 12).

Punjab Weather Today

Alerts for torrential rain and storms have been issued for Pathankot, Gurdaspur, SAS Nagar, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Sangrur, Patiala, and Ludhiana. Stormy winds blowing at 80 km/h are expected during this period.

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Rajasthan Weather Today

Warnings for strong storms and rain have been issued for Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Sikar, and Jaisalmer. Dust-laden winds blowing at speeds of 60 to 70 km/h are likely during this period. Meanwhile, in Jaipur, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 36°C and the minimum 26°C today, June 12.

Madhya Pradesh Weather Today

Madhya Pradesh (June 12 – Heavy rain and storm warning): Alerts for rain and storms have been issued for Bhopal, Indore, Dhar, Ujjain, Jhabua, Ratlam, Vidisha, Raisen, Katni, Balaghat, Betul, Bhind, Damoh, Datia, Mandsaur, and Morena. Hot winds (heatwave-like conditions) blowing at speeds of 20 to 25 km/h are likely during this period. Meanwhile, in Bhopal, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 36°C and the minimum 25°C today, June 12.