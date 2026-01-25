Home

Fresh snowfall, below normal temperatures and light rain: Check latest weather update from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and South India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky for Delhi towards the night and shallow to moderate fog during morning hours on Monday.

IMD Weather update: A thick blanket of snow continued to cover several parts of the Himalayan region in north India after fresh snowfall on Sunday, affecting clearance work on the highways, while the minimum temperature settled below normal at many places in the plains, and Delhi breathing easy for the second day.

The national capital saw a further drop in its minimum temperature, with the city’s base weather station, Safdarjung, logging a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius, about one degree below normal. Palam registered the lowest minimum temperature on Sunday at 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Delhi saw an improvement in its Air Quality Index (AQI) for the second consecutive day, with a reading of 153 in the “moderate” category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

In Jammu and Kashmir, light snowfall continued at several places, even as weather conditions improved marginally, allowing partial restoration of traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway after two days.

Road clearance operations were underway on multiple stretches, officials said, adding that stranded vehicles were being escorted through slippery sections.

Night temperatures remained well below the freezing point across the valley, with Gulmarg recording a minimum of minus 10.2 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar logged a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius. The valley is currently under the grip of ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh winter period.

Heavy spells with thunder/gusty winds at a few places are likely from Monday night to Tuesday forenoon, the weather department said.

Himachal Pradesh continued to reel under intense cold following snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches, while the weather remained dry in other parts of the state. The lowest temperature, minus 10 degrees Celsius, was recorded at Tabo village in Lahaul-Spiti district.

A total of 835 roads, including three national highways, remained closed for traffic movement on Sunday, while around 1,942 transformers were disrupted across the state, officials said.

The Met office has predicted another spell of heavy snowfall in the higher reaches from January 26 onwards and issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the entire state, predicting thunderstorms and lightning, along with gusty winds, at isolated places.

Dense fog is also likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, the IMD bulletin showed. Icy northern winds swept Rajasthan on Sunday, with Nagaur recording the state’s lowest temperature at minus 1.3 degrees Celsius, while Jaipur recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather office, another western disturbance is likely to become active during January 26-27. Under its influence, light rain is expected at isolated places in western and northern Rajasthan from the afternoon of January 26.

Cold conditions continued in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday. In Punjab, Ferozepur was the coldest at 3.4 degrees Celsius, while Narnaul in Haryana registered a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in both states from January 27. It also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain at isolated places in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, with gusty winds likely along the coastal areas.

Similar conditions are expected in parts of Kerala on January 26, where fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

