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Delhi witnesses hottest day at 43 degrees on Monday; IMD Issues Heatwave alert for THESE states, rain expected in...

Delhi witnesses hottest day at 43 degrees on Monday; IMD Issues Heatwave alert for THESE states, rain expected in…

The southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala around May 26. In the meantime, the weather department has warned of stormy rain in several states.

Temperature likely to rise in National Capital (PTI)

New Delhi: Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions continue across several parts of the country, including Delhi. Scorching temperatures are troubling people in western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. Several districts of Uttar Pradesh are also likely to experience heatwave conditions. On Monday, the maximum temperature in the national capital touched 45 degrees Celsius.

The southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala around May 26. In the meantime, the weather department has warned of stormy rain in several states. Winds may blow at speeds of up to 70 kmph during this period. The spell of deteriorating weather conditions could begin within the next 12 hours.

Also Read: Heatwave alert: El Niño likely to bring scorching heat in May-June this year; Would we be able to cope with it?

Maharashtra and the Marathwada region may also witness rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

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Delhi-NCR Weather:

Delhi-NCR will continue to witness intense heat for the next two days.

On May 19 and 20, the temperature may cross 45°C.

A slight dip in temperature is expected on May 21 and 22.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 42°C, while the minimum temperature may hover around 27°C.

Uttar Pradesh:

Light rainfall is likely at isolated places in Meerut, Mathura, Agra, Aligarh, Raebareli, Kanpur, Banda, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Maharajganj, and Mau.

Winds may blow at speeds of 30–40 kmph during this period.

Rajasthan:

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 19 districts.

Not only western Rajasthan, but northern and eastern regions may also witness a rise in temperature.

The Meteorological Department has predicted similar conditions in Jaipur over the next 3–4 days

The temperatures are likely to increase by another 1–2°C.

Also read: IMD Weather Update: Will it rain in Uttar Pradesh today? Storm and rain alert issued in 15 states for the next 10 hours, winds to blow at…

Madhya Pradesh:

The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for 31 out of 55 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

These include Vidisha, Raisen, Khandwa, Ratlam, Guna, Gwalior, Datia, Rewa, Rajgarh, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Sagar, Chhatarpur, and Tikamgarh.

Most parts of the state are likely to record above-normal maximum temperatures ranging between 42°C and 45°C.

Bihar:

Heavy rain and thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Gaya, West Champaran, East Champaran, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Supaul, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Katihar, Araria, Madhepura, Banka, Muzaffarpur, and Sitamarhi.

Patna is expected to record a maximum temperature of 37°C and a minimum temperature of 29°C on May 19.

Uttarakhand:

Temperatures in the plains are likely to rise to 40°C or above.

The Meteorological Department has predicted temperatures above 40°C in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar on May 20, 21, and 22.

Temperatures in Dehradun, Nainital, and Pauri Garhwal are expected to remain between 35°C and 40°C

Tehri Garhwal, Almora, Champawat, and lower hilly regions may witness temperatures ranging from 30°C to 35°C.

Jammu & Kashmir

Light to moderate rainfall along with strong winds is likely on May 19 and 20.

Heatwave conditions may prevail from May 21 to 25.

Light rain is expected every afternoon during this period.

After May 25, the weather is likely to turn dry again.

Maharashtra-Gujarat

No major change in maximum temperatures is expected on May 19 in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

A gradual drop of 2–3°C in maximum temperatures may occur between May 19 and 24.

Himachal Pradesh

Light rain and thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kullu, Una, Kangra, and Kinnaur.

Winds may blow at speeds of 40–50 kmph during this period.

In Manali, the maximum temperature on May 19 is expected to reach 14°C, while the minimum temperature may drop to 3°C.

Weather Update in Chhattisgarh Today

Temperatures in Chhattisgarh may rise by 3–4°C till May 21. The Meteorological Department has advised people to remain cautious. Amid the intense heat, residents have been warned to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight.

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