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IMD weather forecast: Heatwave alert in Delhi-UP amid rising temperatures, rainfall in THESE places

IMD weather forecast: Heatwave alert in Delhi-UP amid rising temperatures, rainfall in THESE places

The Met Department has issued a heatwave warning in North India, including the National Capital Region. Rainfall is also expected in isolated areas in some parts of the country on April 15

Heatwave like situations to prevail over Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a maximum temperatures to rise steadily in the next few days. Currently, a steady rise in temperature is being witnessed in Delhi-NCR while the maximum is expected to touch around 38 degrees Celsius. Bright, sunny conditions may worsen discomfort, especially as humidity is also set to rise.

Temperatures to rise in North and Central India

The heatwave like conditions are being witnessed across Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the north, west and central India with a gradual rise in temperature. The Meteorological Department has warned of a 3 to 5°C rise in maximum temperatures in the coming days, which may lead to intense heat and dry conditions in several states.

Uttar Pradesh witnessing scorching heatwave

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a spike in temperatures, with maximum temperatures likely to witness reach 37-38 degrees Celsius in many districts. Clear skies will keep conditions sunny and hot during the day, with temperatures likely to climb further in the next few days, increasing the chances of heatwave-like conditions in certain regions.

Rainfall expected in North India

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad between April 14 and 18. Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm very likely over Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Himachal Pradesh may also witness scattered showers during this period.

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Coastal regions in southern India are also expected to be receive light rainfall in states like Kerala and Karnataka, bringing some relief from the intense heat.

Scorching sun hits Delhi

Delhi-NCR is steadily slipping into intense summer heat as April progresses, with rising temperatures and dry winds making daytime conditions increasingly uncomfortable. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the coming days may bring a sharp rise in maximum temperatures, pushing the region closer to heatwave-like conditions. While mornings and evenings still offer slight relief, the afternoon sun has become harsh enough to make outdoor movement difficult for residents.

On Tuesday, the weather across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and nearby regions remained completely clear with strong sunshine throughout the day. The maximum temperature hovered around 37 to 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stayed near 20 degrees Celsius. Dry conditions and intermittent strong surface winds were also seen.

Although a formal heatwave alert has not yet been issued, conditions are becoming increasingly similar to early heatwave patterns due to prolonged dry spells and continuous warming.

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