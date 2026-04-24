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IMD Weather Update: Delhi-NCR sizzles under heatwave, Kerala on Orange alert; Rajasthan braces for 3-day heatwave, Jaipur revises school timings — state-wise updates

IMD Weather Update: Delhi-NCR sizzles under heatwave, Kerala on Orange alert; Rajasthan braces for 3-day heatwave, Jaipur revises school timings — state-wise updates

IMD Weather Update: Heatwave continues across several states; check details

Women cover themselves as they walk under the sun on a hot summer day, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, April 23, 2026. The city records temperatures hovering around the mid-40 degrees Celsius. (PTI Photo)

Several parts of the country are reeling under scorching heat, with day temperatures hovering above 40 degrees Celsius. Amid this rising temperature and intensifying heatwave conditions, educational departments in cities like Patna and Jaipur have taken a key step to protect students from extreme heat by revising school timings.

According to a press release published by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Kerala on April 23 and 24. Rajasthan is expected to witness heatwave conditions from April 23 to 29, while Madhya Pradesh may experience similar conditions from April 23 to 27. Gangetic West Bengal is likely to be affected on April 23, Bihar from April 23 to 25, and East Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh from April 24 to 27.

Hot and humid weather conditions over Konkan, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha

The IMD also stated that hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Konkan, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha from April 23 to 25; Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Coastal Karnataka from April 23 to 27; and the coastal areas of Gujarat on April 24 and 25.

Warm night conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi from April 23 to 25; West Uttar Pradesh and Odisha from April 23 to 25.

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Also Read: Delhi Water cut: Amid heatwave forecast, Delhiites to face 5 hours of water shortage; Check affected areas list, emergency water tankers phone numbers

Orange alert as heatwave intensifies across Kerala

The IMD has issued an orange alert warning of heatwave conditions in parts of Kerala, prompting authorities to urge extreme caution amid soaring temperatures and high humidity.

According to a press release, heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places in the districts of Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad on Thursday and Friday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 41 degrees Celsius in Palakkad, 40 degrees Celsius in Kollam and Thrissur, and about 38 degrees Celsius in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode during April 23–24, around 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal.

3-day heatwave warning for parts of Rajasthan

According to the IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, maximum temperatures across most parts of the state have remained between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius for the past few days, which is 2-3 degrees above normal. The department has forecast dry weather conditions over the next three to four days, with temperatures likely to rise further by up to 2 degrees Celsius.

“Impact expected and action suggested due to Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab,

Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala on April 23 and 24; Rajasthan during

23-29; Madhya Pradesh during April 23 to 27; Gangetic West Bengal on April 23; Bihar during April 23-25 and East Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh during April 24-27,” the weather department said.

School Timing revised

In Jaipur, the district administration has revised school timings in view of the prevailing heat conditions. All government and private schools in the Jaipur district will operate from 7.30 am to 12.00 noon from April 27. The revised timings will apply to students up to Class 8.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall likely over these places

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–50 kmph) is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, as well as Odisha, from April 23 to 29. Similar conditions are expected over Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar from April 24 to 29, and over Jharkhand from April 26 to 29.

“Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph)

likely over Chhattisgarh on April 26 and 27 and Madhya Pradesh on April 27,” IMD stated.

“Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning gusty winds (speed

reaching 30-50 kmph) likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on April 23; Assam & Meghalaya during

April 23 and during April 25th -29th April; with lightning over Arunachal Pradesh on 23rd & during 25th -29th and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 24th -27th April,” the weather department stated.

What will the weather be in Delhi-NCR for the coming week?

24.04.2026: Mainly clear sky. Heat wave conditions at isolated places. The maximum and minimum

temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 42°C to 44°C and 24°C to 26°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at isolated places with above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places and maximum temperatures will be markedly above normal (5.1°C and above) at isolated places with appreciably above normal (3.0°C to 5.1°C) at many places over Delhi. “The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the northwest direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 15 kmph during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will be increase reaching up to 20 kmph from the west direction during the afternoon. The surface wind speed will decrease becoming less than 15 kmph from the west direction during evening and night,” IMD stated.

temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 42°C to 44°C and 24°C to 26°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at isolated places with above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places and maximum temperatures will be markedly above normal (5.1°C and above) at isolated places with appreciably above normal (3.0°C to 5.1°C) at many places over Delhi. “The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the northwest direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 15 kmph during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will be increase reaching up to 20 kmph from the west direction during the afternoon. The surface wind speed will decrease becoming less than 15 kmph from the west direction during evening and night,” IMD stated. 25.04.2026: Mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy sky towards afternoon/evening. Heat wave conditions at

isolated places. Possibility of thundery development towards afternoon/evening. The maximum and minimum

temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 42°C to 44°C and 25°C to 27°C respectively. The weather department stated,”The minimum temperature will be appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at isolated places with above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places and maximum temperatures will be markedly above normal (5.1°C and above) at isolated places with appreciably above normal (3.0°C to 5.1°C) at many places over Delhi.” The predominant surface wind is likely to be from west direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 10 kmph during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will increase becoming less than 15 kmph from northwest direction during the afternoon. The surface wind speed will decrease becoming less than 10 kmph from the northwest direction during evening and night.

isolated places. Possibility of thundery development towards afternoon/evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 42°C to 44°C and 25°C to 27°C respectively. The weather department stated,”The minimum temperature will be appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at isolated places with above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places and maximum temperatures will be markedly above normal (5.1°C and above) at isolated places with appreciably above normal (3.0°C to 5.1°C) at many places over Delhi.” The predominant surface wind is likely to be from west direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 10 kmph during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will increase becoming less than 15 kmph from northwest direction during the afternoon. The surface wind speed will decrease becoming less than 10 kmph from the northwest direction during evening and night. 26.04.2026: Partly cloudy sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 41°C to 43°C and 25°C to 27°C respectively. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places and maximum temperatures will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at most places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the northwest direction with wind reaching up to 10 kmph during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will be increase becoming up to 20 kmph from northwest direction during the afternoon. The surface wind speed will decrease becoming less than 15 kmph from the northwest direction during evening and night

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