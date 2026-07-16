IMD weather update: Hot, Humid conditions to continue in Delhi; Heatwave alert issued for 19 Tamil Nadu districts, rain likely in these states

IMD weather update: How will the weather be in Delhi-NCR? These states are likely to receive rainfall. Check the weather forecast.

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A visitor covers herself amid scorching heat, at Taj Mahal, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, July 14, 2026. (PTI Photo)

IMD Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated rainfall and heat wave conditions across several parts of the country. According to the IMD’s press release, hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, and Punjab from July 15 to July 17; Coastal Karnataka, East Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and West Uttar Pradesh from July 15 to July 16; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on July 17, 2026.

Delhi Weather today: Will it rain in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad? Check IMD’s latest forecast

Delhi-NCR will witness a partly cloudy sky today, Thursday, July 16, 2026. Hot and humid conditions are likely at isolated places during the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 37°C to 39°C and 27°C to 29°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places, and the maximum temperatures will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places with appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at isolated places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from west direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 25 kmph during the morning hours. “The wind speed will decrease becoming up to 15 kmph from the west direction during the afternoon. The wind speed will increase becoming up to 20 kmph from the west direction during evening and night,” the weather department stated.

Also Read: Delhi Weather today: Will it rain in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad? Check IMD’s latest forecast

Which states will receive rainfall?

Speaking about the weather conditions, isolated to Scattered rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Telangana from July 15 to July 21; Kerala and Mahe during July 15 to 16 and again on July 21; Lakshadweep on July 17 and again on July 21; Coastal Karnataka during July 15 to 17; North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and South Interior Karnataka during July 16 t0 21.

Heatwave warning for 19 districts of Tamil Nadu

In another update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a heatwave warning for 19 districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, cautioning that soaring temperatures and high humidity could lead to heat-related illnesses across several parts of the state. As per the department, districts likely to experience heatwave conditions today include Madurai, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar and Dindigul. According to the news agency IANS report, in Chennai, the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 39 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The combination of high temperature and humidity is likely to result in uncomfortable weather conditions, particularly during the daytime.

The weather department also stated that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on July 15; Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim from July 15 to July 21; Bihar during July 17 to 20; Odisha during July 15 to 18, 2026. “Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Punjab during 15th-19th July; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi during 15th- 20th July; West Uttar Pradesh during 15th-18th July; East Uttar Pradesh during 15th-17th July; East Rajasthan and West Rajasthan during 15th-21st July,” IMD stated.

Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during July 15 to 19; Rayalaseema on July 16, with gusty winds (speed

reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Coastal Karnataka during July 15 to July 21; North Interior

Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka during July 16 to July 21; Rayalaseema during July 17-July 19; Telangana

during July 15 to July 19, 2026.

Delhi-NCR weather department

July 17: Partly cloudy sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of

38°C to 40°C and 27°C to 29°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at isolated places with above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places, and the maximum temperatures will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places with appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at isolated places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from west direction with surface wind speed reaching up to 25 kmph during the morning hours. The wind speed will decrease becoming up to 15 kmph from the west direction during the afternoon. The wind speed will increase becoming up to 20 kmph from the west direction during evening and night.

In Photos: Heavy rainfall brings Delhi-NCR to a halt; Noida battles waterlogging, traffic snarls

July 18: Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi

are likely to be in the range of 35°C to 37°C and 27°C to 29°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be near

normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most places, and the maximum temperatures will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) at most

places over Delhi. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from the southwest direction with wind reaching up to 15 kmph during the morning hours. The surface wind speed will decrease becoming up to 12 kmph from the southwest direction during the afternoon. The wind speed will increase becoming up to 15 kmph from the southeast direction during evening and night.