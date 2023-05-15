Home

Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of Bengal, Gusty Winds with Light Downpour Likely in Delhi

The weatherman forecast a partly cloudy sky for Tuesday along with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards the afternoon or evening at one or two places along with gusty winds.

Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of Bengal (PTI)

New Delhi: Amid rising temperatures in the national capital, Delhiites can anticipate some much-needed relief from the heat on Tuesday with the weatherman predicting gusty winds along with light rain or drizzle at isolated places. Delhi recorded a high of 41.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average while the minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The meteorological (MeT) department has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or thundershowers at one or two places towards night.

Weather Update: Here are some of the key updates:

The weatherman forecast a partly cloudy sky for Tuesday along with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards the afternoon or evening at one or two places along with gusty winds.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius

For May 18, the weather office has said that the national capital could see strong surface winds during the day while for May 19, it has said that there is a possibility of very light rain or thundershowers along with gusty winds.

Heavy rain lashed West Bengal’s capital city Kolkata after the powerful cyclone ‘Mocha’

In Mizoram, around 236 houses and eight refugee camps have been damaged under the affect of the storm

Mizoram’s Siaha district, adjoining with Myanmar, was the worst hit as 101 houses, including two relief camps, suffered damages

Six deaths and over 700 injures were reported in Myanmar by the local media and rescue groups and several people were injured in Bangladesh, which was spared the predicted direct hit by the cyclone.

Delhi AQI:

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate category at 162.

The AQI of neighbouring areas of Ghaziabad (160), Greater Noida (171) and Noida (186) was also recorded in the moderate category while the air quality of Faridabad (100) stood in the satisfactory zone and that of Gurugram (273) fell into the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The air quality is likely to remain in the moderate category till May 18.

