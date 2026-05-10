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Will it rain in Delhi today? Heavy downpour and storms likely in 13 states over the next 12 hours, IMD issues alert

Will it rain in Delhi today? Heavy downpour and storms likely in 13 states over the next 12 hours, IMD issues alert

IMD has sounded rain and storm warning for Rajasthan from May 12-13. Rain alerts have been issued for Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Alwar, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Jodhpur.

IMD weather update for May 10 (AI Image)

IMD Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in 13 states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, for May 10. As per the MeT department, strong winds with speeds of 80–85 kmph may cause significant disruption in these states. A special alert has been issued for states in eastern India.

Western Rajasthan and Gujarat, on the other hand, will witness heatwave conditions between May 10 and 15, while isolated areas of western Madhya Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan may experience heatwaves on May 12 and 13. In addition, a cyclonic circulation persists over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining areas in the lower and middle tropospheric levels.

Also Read: Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

Another cyclonic circulation is present over eastern Rajasthan in the lower tropospheric levels. Farmers have been advised to remain cautious while venturing outdoors, as strong storms could damage crops.

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Here are some of the key details:

Delhi

Delhi is expected to experience dangerous heatwave conditions on May 10.

The maximum temperature in the national capital may reach 37°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain around 28°C.

Also Read: Delhi Weather: Will it rain in capital today? Check weather forecast of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh

A yellow alert for rain has been issued in Aligarh, Meerut, Noida, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Badaun, Siddharth Nagar, Sitapur, Hardoi, Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Gonda, and Maharajganj.

During this period, strong winds with speeds of 50–60 kmph may occur.

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature on May 10 is expected to be 36°C, while the minimum temperature may settle around 26°C.

Bihar

Warnings of rain and thunderstorms have been issued for West Champaran, East Champaran, Patna, Gaya, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Purnia, Saharsa, Katihar, Kishanganj, and Khagaria.

In Patna, the maximum temperature on May 10 is expected to reach 33°C, while the minimum temperature may remain around 24°C.

Uttarakhand

Heavy rain and thunderstorm alerts have been issued for Nainital, Almora, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Dehradun, and Pithoragarh.

Wind speeds during this period may reach 50–60 kmph.

In Dehradun, the maximum temperature on May 10 is expected to be 29°C

The minimum temperature may remain around 22°C.

Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds is highly likely in Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, Shimla, Una, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una districts.

Wind speeds may touch up to 65 kmph.

In Manali, the maximum temperature on May 10 is expected to be 12°C, while the minimum temperature may drop to minus 4°C.

IMD has sounded rain and storm warning for Rajasthan from May 12-13. Rain alerts have been issued for Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Alwar, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Jodhpur. During this period, winds may blow at speeds of up to 50 kmph. In Jaipur, the maximum temperature on May 10 is expected to reach 41°C, while the minimum temperature may remain around 29°C.

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